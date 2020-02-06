John Cena shares Asim Riaz’s picture; fuels speculation on following Bigg Boss

As much as it sounds weird, John Cena has shared a picture of one of the strongest contestants, Asim Riaz letting the fans speculate the reason behind it. However, it’s very much clear that the Cenation Leader does not follow rules when it comes to posting cryptic posts.

The latest in the series is a picture without caption that has Asim Riaz standing wearing a suit from his entry-day for the 13th season of Bigg Boss.

Asim, who is portrayed as an international modeling star has slight chance of having a connection with John Cena. But that didn't stop the fans from specualting if the globally acclaimed athlete really follows the popular-most reality show on Indian television.

While the post still needs to be clarified, Asim Riaz will definitely benifit from John Cena’s post as it would get the fanbase behind the Bigg Boss participant.

Already, Riaz has been able to prove his strength playing solo in the game and going toe-to-toe with the so-called stars standing against him. Now some of his hardcore fans are dubbing him as the 'John Cena of Bigg Boss’ house.

Bigg Boss 13 has topped the ratings in the history of Indian television as the show was previously extended for five weeks providing entertainment to the viewers every day. John Cena willingly adding himself to the mix could only give the show more exposure, which would keep the viewership rolling upwards.

As for John Cena, we doubt whether he follows the Indian version of the UK's Celebrity Big Brother show, which has a bunch of celebrities locked up in a house, in his extremely busy schedule. To prove more, you may have a glance at his Instagram bio which reads the following,

“Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy.”

In addition to this, the 16-time world champion recently opened up over his meaningless posts on Instagram where he does not necessarily follow any rules on being on social media. It was the WWE who forced their former franchise player to open an Instagram account in the first place. Now, he really enjoys the fact that this platform has been converted into a bizarre-o-land,

"I was told by WWE that I had to get an Instagram account," said John Cena, shrugging. "I said, 'Man, I don't know if I can do all of this. I don't have [someone] to follow me around and shoot stuff…. So I took a picture of my close friend's mustache. I gave away the first picture and just posted it with no tags, no meaning. For the first 100 posts, it was like, 'Is this John? Is this the real John? What the F is he doing? Has his account been hacked?' I love it." (as stated in the interview with GQ)