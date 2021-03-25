Kane announced for WWE Hall of Fame 2021

This week’s WWE The Bump on YouTube had a loaded line-up where the Devil's Favorite Demon made a special appearance only to be surprised by another legend and his on-screen brother The Undertaker who brought the breaking news.

At first, Kane thought that The Undertaker was joking as it took him a few minutes to digest this big news of receiving the ultimate honor for his contributions to pro-wrestling. Later, WWE’s official website has also announced the induction.

Kane is one of those very few performers who holds the record of competing inside the squared circle in four different decades. He has been wrestling in the WWE since 1995 while his latest surprise appearance was during the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, this past January.

BREAKING: As first announced on @WWETheBump, @KaneWWE is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021! #WWEHOFhttps://t.co/Dkr9ux3BJC — WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2021

Prior to this, Kane was involved in a WWE 24/7 Title change angle with the current champion R-Truth at the September 16, 2019 episode of RAW in Knoxville.

His last match took place in Saudi Arabia at the Crown Jewel 2018 pay-per-view where he teamed up with The Undertaker to reform The Brothers of Destruction against Triple H and Shawn Michaels. It should be noted that Kane, real name, Glenn Jacobs has recently announced his re-election campaign for the Mayor post from Knox County, Tennessee.

Helmed as the third overall Grand Slam Champion and eighth Triple Crown Champion in WWE, the Devil's Favorite Demon went on to rack up championships and other accolades, throughout his career. The winning list goes as follows:

• WWF Championship (1 time)

• World Heavyweight Championship (1 time)

• ECW Championship (1 time)

• WCW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with The Undertaker

• WWF/WWE Intercontinental Championship (2 times)

• WWF Hardcore Championship (1 time)

• WWE 24/7 Championship (1 time)

• WWE Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Big Show (1) and Daniel Bryan (1)

• WWF/WWE/World Tag Team Championship (9 times) – with Mankind (2), X-Pac (2), The Undertaker (2), The Hurricane (1), Rob Van Dam (1), and Big Show (1)

• Eighth Triple Crown Champion

• Third Grand Slam Champion

• Money in the Bank winner (SmackDown 2010)

• Bragging Rights Trophy (2009) – on behalf of Team SmackDown (Chris Jericho, Matt Hardy, R-Truth, Finlay, David Hart Smith, and Tyson Kidd)

• Slammy Award (2 times)

• Best Family Values (2010) for beating up Jack Swagger Sr.

• Match of the Year (2014) Team Cena vs. Team Authority at Survivor Series

The 2020 and 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will be aired on Tuesday, April 6 during WrestleMania 37 Week, via Peacock and the WWE Network.

The 2020 Class features JBL, The Bella Twins, Jushin Thunder Liger, “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman). Batista was officially pulled off from the induction ceremony due to some personal obligations.

The 2021 class has Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Kane, and The Great Khali. Rob Van Dam is also expected to be a part of this class but that is yet to be announced. WWE will reportedly be taping the ceremony from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, March 30, and Thursday, April 1 to air the contents on April 6, making it the first non-live Hall of Fame ceremony.