Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn to move to WWE Raw after Wrestlemania 34

This was the focal point of Smackdown TV for the better part of 2017 and the beginning of 2018, as well. The fact that these two heels delivered a massive attack on their boss was to setup a Wrestlemania match. The stakes were made even higher with their disgusting ambush on Daniel Bryan, too.

By virtue of this, we received the inevitable matchup where Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon will compete as a team against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The stipulation added to this match is that if the heel duo are unable to win the sanctioned contest then they will be instantly fired from the WWE. The question is what will their future be if that happens.

Now, it is evident that this is the return match for Daniel Bryan and the chances are high that he would win the contest. Plus, Shane-o-mac will stop at absolutely nothing to seek vengeance against these two. It means there are fewer chances that Owens and Zayn will walk out Wrestlemania as winners.

With that being said, a report from SportsKeeda.com suggests that there’s backup plan from the officials to keep them fired and let them return only when the brand extension draft returns. This will allow them to get shifted to the rival brand. Check out the exact plan for these two heels,

“Owens and Zayn are slated to take on Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon with the angle culminating in the duo moving to Raw after their match at Mania. Bryan Alvarez noted that WWE could introduce Owens and Zayn as part of the red brand on the Superstar Shake-Up episode that is rumored to happen after WrestleMania.”

As of now, it is rumoured that the Draft or the Superstar Shakeup will return to the WWE within two weeks of Wrestlemania 34. So, it is almost certain that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will be included in the flagship brand that will open several fresh options for them from the storyline perspective. They are done working with most of the babyfaces on Smackdown. So, sending them to WWE Raw will be a perfect idea.