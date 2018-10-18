Kevin Owens underwent surgery, ruled out of WWE action for few months

So it was a good decision to make Lashley turn into a villainous character at the cost of Kevin Owens. Once the match was over, the Dominator attacked the Prizefighter from behind. The ambush continued and he mainly targeted the legs of Owens. Once that was over, we received bad news about Owens' immediate WWE future.

Some of the fans were hoping to see the former Universal Champion in a babyface avatar, going forward. It is unclear whether that happens once he returns to TV. For now, he will remain absent from Monday Night Raw. As per WWE.com, he picked up injuries with a further diagnosis to be performed. Only then the injury severity can be determined.

At first, there were doubts about the legitimacy of the injury news. Quite often, WWE breaks such news as kayfabe news. However, that was not the case with Kevin Owens. Reports were out that confirmed he is indeed dealing with a knee problem. It eventually forced him to go under the knives meaning that he would not be seen in action for several months.

They had a 2 for 1 sale going at the surgery store! pic.twitter.com/eNe0F20CxJ — . (@FightOwensFight) October 17, 2018

John Pollock of Post Wrestling gave updates that the Bobby Lashley beatdown on WWE Raw happened to write Owens off the show. This was just a storyline process to keep him away from the TV. His best friend, Sami Zayn is also dealing with a severe injury that is keeping him out of the scene. He reportedly has to miss more than nine months of his career.

Kevin Owens might suffer the same result. But it depends on the diagnosis. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he needed to undergo a minor surgery on the knees that would keep him away for 4 months. In case, it turns out to be a major one then the sabbatical could extend up to 8 months. No matter what, it would be a big loss from WWE's standpoint.

Since his arrival on the main roster, Kevin Owens has been a major attraction on both Raw and Smackdown Live. Some do believe him as the only relevant Universal Champion until Roman Reigns held the belt. He is only a tag team title win away from becoming a Grand Slam Champion within just three years of his first appearance.