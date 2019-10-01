Lashley-Lana’s affair causes dramatic end to WWE Raw season premiere

Technically, this bout has a chance to alter the main event of Hell in a Cell pay-per-view if Mysterio could pull off the win. But things turned out to drastically different from the beginning of the show where Mysterio was taken out by the returning beast incarnate causing a massive change in the marquee matchup for the night.

Rey Mysterio was out to cut a promo on his opportunity to the Universal Championship during the opening segment of the night when Brock Lesnar’s music hit the arena. He marched down to the ring and nailed Mysterio with an F-5. Mysterio's son Dominick sitting at ringside, suffered the wrath of the beast, as well. Lesnar dropped The Master of 619 with two more F-5s before the officials ran into the ring. But he was in no mood to stop and went ahead to assault one of them.

Criminal charges were put against the current number one contender for the WWE Championship whereas Mysterio and his son were taken to the local medical facility. In the meantime, we were informed that Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio could not take place due to the latter one being in no condition to compete. Thereby we received a new main event on the show where Rusev challenged for the Universal title after volunteering to save Rollins from a dual attack by Randy Orton and King Corbin.

Seth Rollins vs. Rusev was underway on WWE Raw with Rollins taking momentary control hitting a kick on Rusev. A limousine pulled into the arena as Bobby Lashley appeared on the stage with Rusev’s wife Lana on her side. They stood on the ramp bracing each other which then led towards a passionate kiss leading to the shock of Rusev and the WWE Universe!

That was not it as the lights went out, all of a sudden. The Fiend Bray Wyatt appeared by the ringside to attack Seth Rollins with his pendant Mandible Claw. The champion was passed out to close WWE Raw as his Hell in a Cell challenger stood tall delivering a strong message to the champion as the show went off the air. But what about Lashley and Lana? Are they dating each other despite being married persons? What about the unborn child of Maria Kanellis and Rusev’s baby? Well, it indeed turned out to be a fitting season premiere as we look forward to multiple interesting storylines on the flagship show in weeks to follow.