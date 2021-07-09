Latest update on Brock Lesnar’s status for WWE Summerslam 2021

It is expected to be a star-studded show and Brock Lesnar, the biggest box office attraction of the company is definitely wanted in the mix. Additionally, WWE officials also want him to work in live events when he returns.

As noted, Lesnar is needed for the August 21 PPV event, but no deal has been in place as of late June. It was noted by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Wrestling Podcast that the plan for him to return at SummerSlam didn’t fully work out due to some creative reasons.

As far as the financial side of things is concerned, WWE intends to include him in non-televised house shows with his next contract.

Brock Lesnar has worked only a limited number of dates every year be it on Raw, Smackdown, or PPV event in the past few years. He made just a handful of live event appearances in front of the fans due to his exclusive contract.

So, a full-time schedule including all types of show appearances may not interest him, after all and this could eventually cause delays in his return to the promotion.

While WWE continues creative work on a return for the Beast Incarnate, it’s believed that SummerSlam 2021 is now planned and he isn’t mandatorily needed. But if Brock himself is interested to work in the PPV, then officials will have to alter their plans to insert him in a storyline.

Lesnar’s long-time companion and advocate, Paul Heyman also fueled up rumours about his client’s return by changing his Facebook profile photo recently. The image has Brock Lesnar standing over current Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 31.

That match actually saw Lesnar defend the WWE Title against Reigns. It ended with the title changing hands after Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase.





Heyman could have been just trolling the fans, but the speculation is that he was teasing Lesnar’s impending WWE return, or perhaps a potential program with Roman Reigns, for whom he’s currently working as an associate on Smackdown.We haven’t seen Brock Lesnar in the WWE since his Championship loss to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. His contract expired that night while his image rights deal with the company ran out last summer.

For quite a long time, rumours are claiming that he will show up in the promotion once live fans are back in WWE shows starting from next week onwards.