Latest update on Randy Orton WWE contract details & departure

It started with a post on Instagram captioned 'tick tock tick tock’ which was an indication that his contract is coming to an end, soon. The picture also had an 'elite level’ banner written in the back that cleared his intention of joining WWE’s rival brand All Elite Wrestling promotion. The rumours were fuelled up with the fact that AEW world heavyweight champion, Chris Jericho responded to the post trying to help him join the AEW.

Updates are now available on the situation brewing up with Randy Orton courtesy of Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It reported that The Viper signed a ten-year contract with the WWE a decade ago that is coming to an end in 2020. He is already pulling $3 million, per year through this deal with additional paychecks for merchandise and Saudi Arabia global shows.

Heading into next year, the thirteen-time world champion is most likely to sign the last contract of his career as an active in-ring competitor, considering he is 39 years of old. So he may have intentionally tried to stir up the internet with the tease of potentially jumping ship to AEW so that WWE does not take him for granted. This veteran move could eventually present yet another lucrative deal from Vince McMahon and co., shortly.

Here’s more from the source, "In the end, for someone like Orton, who is believed to be making in the $3 million per year range, and doesn’t work a full house show schedule, WWE is probably the better place. At 39, he may be able to get an even lesser schedule. Whether he’s the right mix for AEW is a question but next year you’d think they’d be looking for a big pick up and Orton would fit that bill, there’s the question if they want to spend at that level for a new guy."

Orton continued doing the same on Twitter with The Revival which appears to be nothing but trolling the fans for their consciousness about his wrestling future. As of now, the chances are still high for him to stay with the WWE since this is where he born and brought up to cement his legacy as a third-generation superstar.

He already gets benefits by performing in selected house shows and TV tapings which will increase in his next contract. We’ll see in due course whether he remains happy with this and stays under the banner of the biggest pro-wrestling promotion of the world.