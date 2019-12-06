English
Latest update on WWE superstar Ronda Rousey’s family extension plans

By Raja
Ronda Rousey (image courtesy Twitter)

Bengaluru, Dec 6: Ronda Rousey is certainly one of the bonafide athletes in the mainstream sports world of the United States of America. After joining WWE, she has also been able to establish herself in the world of pro-wrestling whom some may consider as the strongest WWE Raw women’s champion, ever.

Her presence was the sole reason that WWE could have dared to host the women’s Wrestlemania main event match (also starring Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch). But the post-match hiatus of Ronda Rousey has also become a matter of discussion as everyone seems anxious to know when she is becoming a mother. The still ongoing time-off is often dubbed as 'impregnation vacation’ which was even more highlighted through the bygone season of Total Divas show.

This season finale episode of Total Divas covered Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania match which marked her departure from WWE. Following this, E Network released an interview with the former longest-reigning Raw women’s title-holder. An update was given on how things are going on in her personal life and whether she is becoming a mother.

Ronda addressed the matter stating that she and husband Travis Browne are in no hurry for their first baby to arrive. They are simply enjoying their time and letting nature take its course,

“We’re just putting it out in the universe and letting nature take its course and not trying to rush it or put any pressure on ourselves, just kind of enjoy our time as a family together. Enjoying every day and accepting it whenever it happens.”

'The baddest woman on the planet’ also revealed that she wanted her baby planning to be less "hush, hush" and "taboo" which is why she decided to join the star cast of Total Divas. Becoming a mother will "change family forever" but she is not 'taking ovulation tests or anything like that’, meaning she is not in a hurry.

We should note in this context that the Mile 22 actress already serves as a stepmom to Browne's two children, Kaleo and Keawe, from his previous marriage. As seen on Total Divas, she has all the great qualities to be a mom and perhaps one day we’ll see her maintaining all the responsibilities for her own children.

Ronda Rousey had a 232-day long reign with the Raw Women’s Championship before it was ended by Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania 35. Moving forward, the speculations suggest that she will return on TV seeking redemption against Lynch and try to take the title back. This might also set up the singles contest between the 'Rowdy’ one vs. The Man at Wrestlemania 36 in April 2020.

Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 16:10 [IST]
