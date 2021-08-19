Legendary Sting competes on AEW Dynamite; Big Show booked for All Out PPV

This also marked The Icon's first match on TNT TV after two decades (TNT was his home in the 90s when WCW was actively functioning under Eric Bischoff). Sting’s last match on WCW took place against Ric Flair during the final episode of WCW Nitro on March 26, 2001, which ended in a winning effort.

In his returning match on TNT for AEW programme, Sting was paired up with Darby Allin as they defeated 2.0 - Matt Lee and Jeff Parker (former WWE 205 Live tag team Ever-Rise) in a Texas Tornado Tag Team Match where all the competitors were allowed to fight at the same time in the ring.

.@Sting is UNREAL! Double scorpion death drop AFTER going through the table.



During the finishing sequence, Sting got powerbomb-ed through a table, but he no-sold it. Pretending to be superhuman, he got right back up and laid out both the 2.0 members with a double Stinger Deathdrop.

The legend then put both of his opponents in the Scorpion Deathlock submission and made them tap out to secure the win. With this victory, Sting’s AEW record now stands 3-0.

Another former WWE Legend Big Show is booked for his first match in AEW. In last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, The Factory attacked Tony Schiavone’s son Chris Schiavone for disrespecting QT Marshall. The Big Show now going by his real name of Paul Wight came out and took out Aaron Solow with a Chokeslam, while QT and Comoroto escaped.

On this week’s Dynamite, Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall was made official for AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view that is scheduled to take place on September 5th from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. As noted, this will be the first-ever in-ring contest for The World's Largest Athlete in All Elite Wrestling promotion.

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks are also booked to defend their titles inside a steel cage at AEW All Out pay-per-view event. After retaining their titles against Jurassic Express, this week they were informed by Tony Schiavone of a Tag Team Eliminator Tournament that will feature Varsity Blonds, Lucha Bros, Jurassic Express, and Private Party. The winning team will face the champions at the PPV event.

Huge news! We will see a Tag Team Eliminator Tournament w/ #PrivateParty, #VarsityBlonds, #LuchaBros, & #JurassicExpress. The winner gets an #AEW World Tag Team title match against the @youngbucks in a STEEL CAGE at #AEWAllOut!



Following the announcement of this match, the updated card for All Out 2021 stands as follows:

– AEW World Championship Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Impact World Champion Christian Cage

– “The Big Show” Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

– Andrade El Idolo vs. Pac

– Women’s Casino Battle Royale (A 21-woman Battle Royal match, with the winner earning a Women’s Championship match)