Mae Young Classic edition II to return to WWE Network

One such instance will occur when Mae Young Classic tournament comes back. We have seen that the inaugural edition, last year received a lot of positive reaction. Both the critics and fans praised such an initiative taken by the biggest pro-wrestling promotion in the world and it was the first time that an all-women wrestling tournament was hosted.

So, the pro-wrestling fraternity was glued to the screen during the telecast of the show. The same can be expected, this time as well as we have already received a glimpse of what is in store via recent vignettes of WWE Network. Wrestling Observer Radio came up with more info on this upcoming series and the women athletes from around the globe who will feature in it.

According to Bryan Alvarez, the non-live format will be retained, this means that the episodes will be recorded much earlier than the actual airing which could happen after August. While, these tapings are said to be taking place on August 6th and 7th and the Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida will play host to the matches like last year.

There are no updates available on whether a fan-fest will take place during the inaugural ceremony. While, the airing date is also set to be announced on the WWE Network, at a later point. The source was in doubts whether the episodes will continue to come in chunks like the first time.

Most probably, this would happen once the Summerslam season is over. It can be a special attraction during the fall, as well, depending on the situation. Several global names should participate in this year’s Mae Young Classic tournament.

The source mentioned a couple of names, for now. Io Shirai failed to make it to the fray due to a sudden injury. WWE took back the offered contract to her which should be renewed, this year. Apart from that, Toni Storm is the name slated to be back in the tournament, as well.

Check out updates regarding the New Zealand native, courtesy of stillrealtous.com,

“Toni Storm could also be on her way back to the Mae Young Classic this year after making it all the way to the semifinals during last year’s event. Her face popped up during a promo package hyping WWE’s upcoming UK Championship Tour in June.

Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that she told Stardom that she had to make it back by the time those tour dates would take place too which is very interesting.”