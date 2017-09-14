Mae Young Classic winner gifted NXT Women’s Championship opportunity

Bengaluru, September 14: Kairi Sane made history whe she won the inaugural Mae Young Classic, on Tuesday (September 12).

Sane was the underdog heading into the match against the dominant UFC superstar, Shayna Baszler. Despite the odds, she was able to pull off a shocker via a elbow drop and received the ultimate honor.

Now, it is evident that this was only the beginning for the young lady from Japan. She used to be quite a famous female athlete in her home-country and will look forward to earn more fame in the biggest pro-wrestling promotion of the world.

And now, she received a big news that will get more people involved in Mae Young Classic tournament as the winner would get a huge boost in their career. As per confirmation by the WWE following the conclusion of the tournament, Kairi Sane will compete for the NXT Women's Championship.

According to the words of the head of the NXT, Triple H, the Japanese sensation will receive an opportunity to challenge for the NXT women's title in the last NXT Takeover event of 2017. It will take place during the Survivor Series weekend that is on November 18th.

There is no update on who is going to be Kairi Sane's opponent on that night. The creative might come up with a plan in the future and let us know about it in the upcoming NXT schedule. The special NXT event is scheduled to take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Check out the updates from WWE.com here,

“WWE COO Triple H made the bombshell to ESPN just minutes after Sane stood tall in WWE’s historic 32-woman tournament. The news follows a whirlwind few weeks for the NXT Women’s Title that saw Asuka relinquish the coveted championship to pursue a new opportunity on Raw."

"The Empress of Tomorrow had held the title for a record 523 days, but now a new titleholder will be crowned on Saturday, Nov. 18."

As per the rumors, the concerned match might turn out to be a multi-women match where three other strong contenders will also compete alongside Kairi Sane. If the winner of Mae Young Classic can prove her potential to the audience in the coming days, then a bright future is waiting for her, for sure.