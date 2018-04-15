Major backlash on Rusev after denial to compete against The Undertaker

Rusev was on a rant about this match ever since the announcement. At a time when 'Rusev Day’ has become outrageous, he might be unwilling to digest a loss at the hands of the Deadman that would create negative effects on his career. His cryptic tweets were indications that The Undertaker was going to crush him just like John Cena at this year’s Wrestlemania.

So, the general logic suggests that Rusev was removed from the Greatest Royal Rumble match due to the backstage heat he is dealing with for his negative reactions on this match. Most of the superstars literally pledge to share the ring with the greatest performer of this generation, at least once in his lifetime.

WWE's Rusev & Lana Say Rusev's Gonna Retire The Undertaker, Crush His Old Ass! https://t.co/5kmDJzBwAh — TMZ (@TMZ) April 12, 2018

Had to listen to see if “crush his old a$$” was ACTUALLY said! Guess some people are smarter than others...😎🙄🖤 https://t.co/avOLWKORV8 — Michelle McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) April 12, 2018

But, Rusev not only denied it but passed blasting comments during an interview. TMZ Sports caught up with him when he went a bit further while speaking about The Phenome. These were his comments,

“I am obviously going to crush him. The only thing that is a little bit worrying me is it’s a Casket Match. I have never had a Casket Match before… I have never been buried before. So you know he’s got an advantage there but then again it’s Rusev Day bro.”

All over the world, little boys and girls are celebrating #RusevDay, they smile for the greatest Superstar ever ! I’ve already spoke with @WWE officials to change that match because I REFUSE to let my husband @RusevBUL compete in a Casket Match at #WWEGRR! Happy #RusevDay — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) April 12, 2018

Later, TMZ promoted this video with a tweet where it was mentioned: “crush his a$$”. It was noticed by Michelle McCool who reacted on her Twitter account in a negative way, as well. Although the former US Champion did not utter those words in the conversation with TMZ, he did say that Undertaker is past his prime and he can even retire him.

Love how #WWE just copy/pasted AJ Styles over the @RusevBUL chants for their YouTube clip. Can even see fans in the background shouting #RUSEVDAY! @Maffewgregg pic.twitter.com/iE2yMFDkuQ — DunK (@DunKology) April 12, 2018

This is why WWE officials forced Lana to send out a tweet to show this whole angle in a storyline perspective. But, there’s no way that the couple can escape from a backstage heat. A proof is that the Rusev Day chants from this week’s Smackdown Live were edited with 'AJ Styles’ chants from Paige’s promo segment. We can only hope this burning issue does not affect a young career of Rusev.