Major changes made to the match card of WWE TLC PPV

Bengaluru, October 18: The TLC PPV is being promoted by virtue of the reunited faction of the WWE, The Shield. They were previously announced for the main event of this Sunday’s show against the team of The Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro and Braun Strowman. But, a big change was made to the match after this week’s Raw.

As we all saw, Kane returned on the show to assault Roman Reigns out of nowhere. He was officially added to the main event contest following the altercations.

It will now be a 5-on-3 handicapped match for The Shield with Kane joining their opponents. Needless to say, the tasks in hand has just gotten bigger for the Hounds of Justice.

Apart from the main event, three more matches were officially added to the TLC match card. The first one is a tag team contest from the Cruiserweight Division. Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann will team up together to take on the newly formed alliance of Jack Gallagher and The Bryan Kendrick.

Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt continued their feud even after the No Mercy PPV was over. This hinted that another match was in-store in the future. Making the speculations true, the match was made official at the TLC PPV.

To make things more interesting, the alter egos of both the superstars will take on each other which means it will be Sister Abigail against the Demon King in a first-time ever contest. No stipulation was revealed for this bout.

In addition, a women’s matchup was also added to the show. Sasha Banks took on Alicia Fox in a one-off match on Raw. The Boss picked up an easy win making Foxy quite crazy, following the match.

An irate Fox went straight to attack Sasha at the backstage area to make things quite personal between the two of them. This caused in a match to be sanctioned by them at the TLC PPV. It will take place at the kick-off show.