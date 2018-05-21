Major concerns on Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal feud in WWE

On the other hand, the Modern-Day Maharaja comes from Punjabi background. He may have lived his life from birth to WWE debut in Canada. But, he has somehow managed to create a bigger fan base in India with the WWE Championship reign, last year. Indian fans loved the entire reign that continued for 140-plus days.

Currently, these two superstars are in the middle of a feud in Monday Night Raw. Last week, we had a Money in the Bank qualifier match on the show which featured Finn Balor, Sami Zayn, and Roman Reigns. The latter one was on the verge of winning the contest but Jinder Mahal distracted Reigns to cost him the match. Finn Balor used the opportunity to win the contest and this has led Reigns to gear up for his next opponent.

However, the rivalry might have a certain problem as noted by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio as Mahal is not considered to be someone who can put up some great matches. Except for some exceptional nights like where he lost his title in November, he has barely delivered some A-star rated matches.

According to the veteran journalist, this might steal the quality of the rivalry,

“It’s tough because the one thing about Jinder is he’s tough to work with.

“You know Randy Orton had crappy matches with him. It’s not like Randy Orton has great matches with everybody — I mean he’s talented as hell but he just doesn’t. But Randy Orton doesn’t have 'crappy’ matches with a lot of people. Unless he’s put in a position like with the Bray Wyatt thing and that wasn’t matches that were just bad scenarios.”

However, the assumption might turn out to be wrong as the officials have built this feud to earn some cheers for Roman Reigns. Pitting him against a universal heel like Jinder Mahal was the best idea. He can beat this guy up to receive positive reactions. This, in turn, should make himself ready for a title run, once again.

These are further comments from the source which state the positive side of the feud,

“We got six weeks to set up the next pay-per-view and it might just to be a set up so Roman Reigns kills him and if that’s the case then that’s. It’s just a way to eliminate him by a heel screwing him which is always good for a babyface.”

Last week, Roman Reigns concluded WWE Raw by delivering a huge spear through the wall to his opponent. We will receive an update on Jinder's condition in tonight's episode. We will also witness how this feud moves forward.