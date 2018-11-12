Major matches advertised for WWE TLC PPV in December

Once this is over, we will move forward to the next PPV event that will deal with the championship storylines yet again. It will be the TLC (TABLES, LADDERS, AND CHAIRS) on December 16th and that will conclude the PPV calendar of 2018, as well. We have already received hints of the marquee rivalries culminating at this particular show.

The host venue has started selling tickets for the final event of 2018 and have advertised some big-time matches. From the glimpse of the poster, the Intercontinental Championship should be in the main event picture from Monday Night Raw. Additionally, two more solid matches have been revealed from the red brand, as well.

Here are the potential matches,

Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose (Intercontinental Championship)

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax with Tamina in her corner (WWE Raw women's championship)





The match card is subject to change, but the current storylines are well in line to lead to these matches. Only the capacity could change considering matches would be contested under special rules at WWE TLC.

Dean Ambrose turning heel was a pre-planned thing just to cover up the absence of Roman Reigns. They needed a main event rivalry on WWE Raw in the absence of the Big Dog. The Lunatic Fringe will produce that in months to come against his former buddy, Seth Rollins. They will also have a Steel Cage match at the Madison Square Garden event in December.

Meanwhile, withe respect to the other matches, Baron Corbin began a rivalry against Braun Strowman by hitting him from the back at Crown Jewel. So it's evident that the Monster among Men will chase him down in the coming weeks to make this advertised TLC match official. Apparently, these two matches will also cover up the absence of Brock Lesnar and the Universal Championship from PPV shows.

Currently, the reigning champion will perform at Survivor Series against AJ styles and is expected to go into a hiatus, thereafter. He is booked for only one match that could happen at Royal Rumble or even at Wrestlemania. It'll be pretty hard for the creative team to continue the flagship programme in the absence of the prime champion, again.