Major spoiler for storyline featuring Rey Mysterio and his son on WWE Raw

Also, the battle scars over the past two decades left his body in a battered condition. It led Rey Mysterio to think whether he is capable enough to continue performing inside the squared circle. It was then when his son Dominick appeared and requested him to stay. He wished to team up with his father in his debut match at some point.

This could be a piece of exciting news for Rey Mysterio who is a proud father as his son will be a direct import to the main roster skipping the NXT days. There are some major plans on this debut which may not turn out to be good for the on-screen character that Mysterio plays.

The Masked Luchador cut a promo during WWE RAW last week that could pave way for interesting things, as per the scripted plans. During his promo, Mysterio talked about how his son Dominick pushing him to follow his dreams of becoming a wrestler. Dominick also told Rey Mysterio how proud he was to grow up in the WWE Universe as well and wanted his father to be around.

This could lead to a match where father and son would team up in the latter's debut. But Dave Meltzer remarked on Wrestling Observer Radio that Dominick has to turn on Rey Mysterio, at some point. Bryan Alvarez also supported the same as the focus should be on Dominick, this time around. A villainous turn against his own flesh-and-blood could do this, effectively as hinted by the below clarifications given by ringsidenews.com,

"Establishing Dominick as a heel is likely the best way to go as well. It stands to reason that he could have some heat from the fans. If anything, fans might not appreciate that Dominick was allowed to skip NXT and move straight to the main roster. We’ll just see how things progress from this point on, but Rey Mysterio might be getting stabbed in the back soon enough."

Backstage plans to turn Dominick heel were always intact, as per the previous reports. The storyline also started following Wrestlemania 35 which came to a sudden halt following multiple injuries suffered by Rey Mysterio. Since he is back on board, it might be time to pull the trigger and convert the plan into a reality.