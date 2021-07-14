Major Spoiler on John Cena's WWE return and Money in the Bank title match

The plan is still intact as the next challenger for the Universal Title is reportedly coming back to WWE next week. Multiple sources had previously informed that John Cena is a go for SummerSlam 2021 while there’s been no word on when his exact return to TV could happen.

In an update to the situation, Fightful Select adds that the working plan is for him to return on the July 23 SmackDown episode, the post Money In The Bank edition. This episode is scheduled to take place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The second blue brand show with live fans in attendance will mark Cena’s first appearance in WWE since the WrestleMania 36 loss to The Fiend Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Funhouse match in April 2020.

As of now, Roman Reigns is set to defend the Universal Championship against Edge this Sunday at the Money In The Bank 2021 pay-per-view. The champion is expected to retain the title via some sort of interference from Seth Rollins. This, in turn, will lead to Edge vs. Rollins matchup at SummerSlam 2021.

Although there's no confirmed update on how John Cena will be brought back to the WWE storylines to begin the feud with Roman Reigns, it's likely that he will appear on the post-MITB episode of SmackDown and challenge The Tribal Chief for the title and thereby start the new program, eyeing the Biggest Event of the Summer.

There have been some doubts over John Cena’s return after last week he was announced for the new “Argylle” movie franchise which begins filming in Europe this August.

But reliable sources now confirm that this upcoming filming schedule will not affect the Cenation Leader's WWE return for SummerSlam occasion.

It was noted by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast that this movie schedule is a “non-issue” as Cena is still expected to wrestle in the August 21 PPV.

Dave Meltzer also noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the Argylle's schedule is not expected to be a hurdle for WWE in putting the sixteen-time world champion into a championship match feud on SmackDown. So, whatever is planned to happen at SummerSlam, won't be hampered.

However, The Observer also mentioned that Cena is expected to leave WWE as soon as the August event is over and hence he's not expected to defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Title.

It will be a very brief stint as he heads back to do some more movies. The Peacemaker series on HBO Max has Cena in the titular character that has just wrapped up its filming schedule in Vancouver, British Columbia, allowing him to free up time to work in SummerSlam.