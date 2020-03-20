Match card and potential main-events revealed for two-night WWE Wrestlemania 36

Speculations are running high on how WWE will conduct the show of shows in a new format across multiple venues. Now since WrestleMania will be a two-night show for the first-time-ever, there will be two separate main events and a social media banter has begun over the two potential contenders over the slot.

Roman Reigns, the poster boy of the company has bragged about returning to the spotlight after one year's hiatus whereas Hall of Famer Edge has something else to say on this note.

BREAKING: #WrestleMania 36 is now set for a historic two-night presentation on @WWENetwork with former New England @Patriots @RobGronkowski hosting The #ShowOfShows at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 4, AND Sunday, April 5! https://t.co/3K5vgxL0SB — WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2020

The Big Dog claimed in a tweet that he will be going down last on one of the WrestleMania night cards, delivering the Universal Championship match against Goldberg. Edge replied to the tweet claiming the 'wolf' is back in his 'yard' after nine years and everybody knows the 'real' main-event belongs to him and Randy Orton.

Aw that’s cute Big Pup. But whether you realize it or not, if @RandyOrton has the nads to accept my challenge for #WrestleMania we’ve already marked our territory on what the real main event is. After 9 years the wolf is back in the yard. #LastManStanding #MainMainEvent https://t.co/MZ4umW1NYB — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) March 19, 2020

Edge vs. Randy Orton is likely to be a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 which officially won't be locked until this upcoming Monday Night Raw. For now, WWE has not either announced the match lineups for the two different nights of WrestleMania 36. But the official website currently lists these following matches for April 4 & 5 from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida which is the only listed location,

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

* Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

* Charlotte Flair vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley

* The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

* Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

* Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg

* Shayna Baszler vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch

* John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

There could be alterations in the lineups but the two main-events should belong to Edge and Roman Reigns, respectively. The former name's return has been the best thing on the Road to WrestleMania 36 whereas being the franchise player, Reigns is destined to close the biggest event of the year for a record 5th occasion.

Recent reports also suggest that WWE is conducting WrestleMania 36 across two nights for some significant reasons to prevent it from being monotonous and invent different production techniques to make the event more interesting. Here's more on this matter as disclosed by the source,

“If they broadcast the entire WrestleMania card over one day, they would run into a lot of production issues just in terms of the logistics of having and managing so many talents, producers, staff, etc. in one place at the same time under the current restrictions.

The multiple locations will allow WWE to switch from place to place and keep the broadcast from looking and feeling monotonous. That could also allow WWE to pre-tape material (and even matches) for insertion into the broadcast, as a closed set might make it easier for the company to keep spoilers from leaking.

Having a portion of the show pre-produced could also glitz up the final product and allow the show to have a grander feel, since this is WrestleMania.”

As you can guess, WWE is hell-bent on putting on a grand show despite the coronavirus outbreak all over the globe. This attempt has received praise from different outlets as the production and superstars are trying hard to put smiles on people's faces who are worried about the future. WWE isn't considered to be the pinnacle of sports entertainment, for nothing, after all.