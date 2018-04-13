Match changed for The Undertaker at WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

His campaign might have continued in the backstage too, hence, the match has now been altered. Rusev was removed from the match card of the Greatest Royal Rumble event. Chris Jericho was named as his replacement. As a result, these two will face each other in a 'casket match’ where the only way to win is to lock your opponent inside the casket placed at the ringside area.

Now, this comes as a huge surprise to the WWE fans. In general, no superstar can deny competing in a match particularly when it has been officially announced for a televised event. The only way a match gets altered is, if a superstar gets injured. In this case, it is quite obvious that the officials might not be happy with Rusev's rant following the match announcement.

Hence, WWE.com released the following statements to make the Undertaker vs. Chris Jericho, official,

"Originally, the Casket Match was to be between The Deadman and Rusev. However, Lana, who originally showed public support for her husband competing against The Undertaker, recently Tweeted second thoughts over The Bulgarian Brute competing in the grisly bout.

Although Jericho has never been a part of such an ominous showdown, WWE’s first Undisputed Champion has battled in virtually every other kind of match WWE has to offer, and if his extensive resume says anything, it’s that he knows how to win when it counts."

The replaced match is even bigger as these are the two bonafide first ballot WWE Hall of Famers. The last time they squared off inside a WWE ring was eight years ago. In that last meeting in 2010, Jericho defeated The Undertaker via clean pin for the World Heavyweight Championship. The fans would literally be thrilled to see these two icons locking horns, one more time.

WWE attempts to host the Greatest Royal Rumble event as the most spectacular way possible. Hence, most of their powerhouse performers on the roster have been added to the event card. The card is stacked with seven championship matches and the Greatest Royal Rumble match in the history of the company.