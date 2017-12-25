Match of the Year for 2017 officially announced by WWE

Bengaluru, Dec 25: By virtue of the WWE’s weekly and PPV televised programming, we get to witness several blockbuster matches for an entire year. With the Women’s revolution ongoing and the NXT brand coming up with exciting matches, as well, the candidates for the “Match of the Year” category gets on longer.

With the year 2017 almost being over, WWE.com has finally come up with an official announcement of the “Match of the Year”, finally. This year, John Cena vs. AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble PPV event tops the list beating some heavyweight encounters.

The match was contested for the WWE Championship where Cena tied the record of Ric Flair by capturing the world title for the 16th time.

The match between AJ Styles and John Cena was always a dream contest for the fans ever since Styles entered WWE scene in 2016.

Keeping this in mind, WWE officials allowed them to deliver big-time matches at Money in the Bank and Summerslam 2016, too. However, the third one at Royal Rumble was something totally 'out-of-the-world’ between these two pro-wrestling veterans.

While describing this rivalry, the Phenomenal One described it with the below quotes,

“That rivalry was something people wanted to see and thought would never happen. People knew what they were in store for. Two guys who bring out the best in each other. If you saw me before this match, you’d see a smile on my face because I knew something great was about to happen."

Check out the list of top 25 matches of 2017 released by WWE:

1. AJ Styles vs. John Cena — WWE Championship Match (Royal Rumble)

2. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman — Fatal 4-Way Universal Championship Match (SummerSlam)

3. Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne — WWE United Kingdom Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Chicago)

4. The New Day vs. The Usos — SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match (SummerSlam Kickoff)

5. Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles — Champion vs. Champion Match (Survivor Series)

6. Asuka vs. Ember Moon — NXT Women’s Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn)

7. “The Demon” Finn Bálor vs. AJ Styles (WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs)

8. The Authors of Pain vs. #DIY vs. The Revival — Triple Threat NXT Tag Team Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Orlando)

9. Big Show vs. Braun Strowman (Raw, Feb. 20)

10. Finn Bálor vs. Seth Rollins vs. The Miz — Triple Threat Match (Raw, May 1)

11. The Usos vs. The New Day — SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match (WWE Battleground)

12. Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles (WrestleMania 33)

13. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro & Sheamus — Raw Tag Team Championship Match (WWE No Mercy)



14. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins (Raw, May 29)

15. Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar — Universal Championship Match (WrestleMania)

16. Aleister Black vs. The Velveteen Dream (NXT TakeOver: WarGames)

17. Finn Bálor vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt — Fatal 5-Way Match (Extreme Rules)

18. Sanity vs. The Undisputed ERA vs. The Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong — WarGames Match (NXT TakeOver: WarGames)

19. Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns — Universal Championship Match (Royal Rumble)

20. Gentleman Jack Gallagher vs. TJP vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Noam Dar — Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match (205 Live, Feb. 7)

21. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley — Raw Women’s Championship Match (Raw, Feb. 13)

22. John Cena vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin — WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match (Elimination Chamber)

23. Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura — NXT Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Orlando)

24. Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles vs. Chris Jericho — Triple Threat United States Championship Match (SmackDown LIVE, July 25)



25. Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro — Intercontinental Championship Match (Raw, Dec. 11)