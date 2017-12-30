Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt to compete at the first-ever WWE 205 Live tour

Bengaluru, Dec 30: Until now, WWE used to host live events in a brand-specific way. All the three present brands, Raw, Smackdown Live, and NXT present the fans with exclusive house shows in the United States and around the world.

From 2018, there would be yet another addition to it as the 205 Live division will get shows belonging to them. As confirmed earlier, the Cruiserweights will be performing in their house shows starting from January.

To make these shows successful, it is obvious that WWE will try to arrange some big matches around it. Furthermore, already confirmations were made that some WWE Raw superstars will be added to it.

According to WWE.com, none other than two bitter rivals from the flagship show will be competing in this upcoming shows. Woken Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt will be involved in big-time matches, as per the announcement. Check out the updates,

“The war between Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt reaches new heights, as these two bitter rivals will do battle during the WWE 205 Live Tour! Don’t miss the chance to see epic confrontations between The Woken Superstar and The Eater of Worlds, as well as all the action-packed excitement of the WWE Cruiserweight division, Enzo Amore, Kalisto, Gentleman Jack Gallagher, Hideo Itami and more.”

Being a Cruiserweight-exclusive show, it is evident that the title matches will be the main event attraction. But, two main roster superstars performing in marquee matches will be a bonus for the fans. It will also help the shows to get sold out with the rivalry continuing.

Also, the newly added star to the Cruiserweight division, Hideo Itami will also perform on these shows. The Japanese sensation will be able to serve as a major star power, as well.

Check out the show listings revealed by WWE for the 205 Live shows,



Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 – Kingston, RI – The Ryan Center

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 – Lowell, MA – Lowell Auditorium

Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 – Poughkeepsie, NY – Mid Hudson Civic Center

Also, Nia Jax from the main roster is being involved in an angle with Enzo Amore for quite sometimes. So, she will be involved in a championship match serving as the special guest referee.

This hints that the behemoth name from the female locker room will get into the storylines for the Cruiserweights, more in the future.