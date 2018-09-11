Mick Foley set for guest referee role at WWE Hell in a Cell 2018

This week, Triple H returned on Raw to talk about his match against the Undertaker and Shawn MIchaels' future in the company. In addition, Mick Foley was also advertised to appear on the show. His primary reason for appearance was to take us back 20 years ago when he was part of the best Hell in a Cell match ever against The Undertake. He also had a special announcement for this Sunday’s Hell in a Cell PPV event.

Before the WWE legend’s appearance on the show, Elias came out and started his musical segment. He told he will host a music concert once again for the New Orleans crowd. But he went on to mock the New Orleans Saints as he claimed to be their savior of the city and that is when Mick Foley arrived on the scene.

The WWE Hall of Famer came to the ring to a nice reception from the audience. A loud 'Foley’ chant broke inside the arena. Foley went on to praise Elias’ talent as a guitarist, a singer and a lyricist. But above all of them, he added that Elias is a super wrestler, who one day will become the Universal Champion.

Speaking of the title, brought him to the special announcement. Mick Foley announced himself as the special guest referee for Sunday’s Universal Championship match. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman inside the steel cage structure will be the main event matchup at the Hell in a Cell PPV event. Now the crowd has received a bonus attraction to watch the match as the legend will officiate the match inside the structure.

Mick Foley is the most familiar person to the unforgiving steel structure known as Hell in a Cell. Twenty years ago The Undertaker threw him off the top of the cage after which his life was never the same again. The Hardcore Legend mentioned that once again on Raw.

Meanwhile, Stephanie McMahon shares a good bond with Mick Foley. She thought that giving Foley the role of the referee would be the best idea to keep things under control between Reigns and Strowman. But, we expect utter chaos to break out during the Universal Championship match at Hell in a Cell. Foley should play a crucial role while deciding the outcome of the match.