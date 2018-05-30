English

MITB contestants to square off on next week's WWE Raw

Big-match poster for next weeks WWE Raw (image courtesy Twitter)
Bengaluru, May 30: The WWE MITB ladder match has shaped up to pretty huge this year and eight superstars combined from WWE Raw and Smackdown Live are set to compete in it. It looks like the upcoming episodes of both the shows will be hyped with all the participants involved in action.

WWE has already announced a couple of matches for next week’s Raw. The first will be contested between Braun Strowman and Bobby Roode, while Kevin Owens will take on Finn Balor in the second contest.

The match between Roode and Strowman was set up in an impromptu way on this week’s edition. Braun Strowman had a couple of matches with Finn Balor for the past two weeks. The intensity was made high for this encounter since Balor slapped the monster. The temper got the better of the behemoth on the show which allowed Balor to hit the Coup De Grace. However, Kevin Owens intefered and got the match disqualified.

The Monster Among Men was furious about this and chased him down later the night. He delivered powerslam to Owens during his match with Bobby Roode. The latter one also turned out to be the victim of the behemoth.

So, we will witness this contest on WWE Raw next week. Braun Strowman will go one-on-one against Bobby Roode. Whoever wins the bout will gain momentum for the MITB ladder match. It is needless to say that The Glorious man has a tough challenge ahead of him.

On the other hand, the other two superstars in the scenario will also meet in a singles contest. Kevin Owens ruined the day for Finn Balor when he was in firm control against Strowman. Hence, these two will collide in a match, next week.

The Prizefighter against The first-ever Universal Champion is now official. These two had a bitter rivalry during their NXT stint. But, they are yet to lock horns on the flagship show of the WWE in a one-on-one match. The marquee match should be the main event of next week’s Raw.

The stacked episode of Monday Night Raw is all set for the June 4th edition of the flagship show which will be hosted by the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

    Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 12:31 [IST]
