Mixed tag team match added to WWE Summerslam match card

It is likely that one more match is waiting for us from the blue brand for the PPV night. This time, it's going to be a mixed tag team action.

Over the last few weeks, Lana and Zelina Vega have been entertaining us on Smackdown Live. We used to see them as sidekicks with their respective partners. But the unique thinking of the Smackdown creative team started utilizing these two in wrestling capacities.

This has been presented with a twist where Lana has been forced to digest multiple losses. Aiden English, who is trying to help Lana during the matches, has been the reason behind it. But his plans have backfired every single time as it allowed Vega to pick up the win. And the real-life couple of Rusev and Lana are furious over it.

The entertaining storyline is supposed to mark its presence on the Summerslam night too. It was being assumed as just a clear setup for a mixed tag team match for the biggest event of the summer. Joe Peisich from Barn Burner’s No Holds Barred Podcast hinted it first with the following comments, (via Ringsidenews.com),

"We’re going to see a mixed tag match between Andrade Cien Almas and my girlfriend Zelina Vega up against Rusev and Lana as a mixed-tag at SummerSlam".

Later, WWE.com confirmed it with an official statement on the website. Additionally, the slot of the match has also been booked prior to the main show of Summerslam,

“The rivalry between Rusev & Lana and Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega will reach its boiling point when the two pairs square off in a Mixed Tag Team Match during the SummerSlam Kickoff next Sunday, streaming live at 5 ET/2 PT.”

Mixed tag team matches have always been a special attraction for the WWE fans. They bring back the older feel of wrestling which is more than suitable for a PPV like Summerslam. Back in the days, so-called Divas used to play significant roles to heat up the Summerslam scene.

So utilizing this interesting storyline should be a hell of an entertainer on August 19. Plus, it would ensure that two promising talents of Rusev and Andrada Cien Almas would not be left unused in the second biggest show of the year.

Rusev lost his chance to win the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules PPV. A win at Summerslam can bring him back to the title hunt again.

Meanwhile, Andrade Almas has proven to be quite impressive since debuting on the main roster. Getting a spot in the PPV card indicates big push is coming on his way in the near future.