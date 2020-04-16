MMA fighter Cris Cyborg wants fight against Ronda Rousey in WWE

Cyborg appeared in a recent interview with Jensen Karp on the latest episode of The No-Sports Report to express her desire to jump ship into the pro-wrestling business. WWE is the obvious first choice considering the amount of star power the company possesses.

The Bellator fighter was asked who among the largest roster attracts her the most for a match when she let knew that Ronda Rousey is the first preference for a wrestling match inside the squared circle.

Cris Cyborg wanted to sign a deal with the WWE ever since her MMA career started winding down. Pushing for a fight against the former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey seems a smart option to get noticed by the WWE officials after a long wait. In the current context, a fight inside the Octagon can’t take place since both have pulled out of the USADA testing pool.

Hence, Cyborg seems excited to learn pro-wrestling in order to have a scripted fight against the all-time great female performer in MMA.

“Imagine if this happened. The fans would go crazy. It’s going to be nice, you know, I think it’s cool. If, you know, we have the opportunity to have [the match] in MMA, to have the opportunity to in pro-wrestling I think is going to be great.

"Yeah, I’m open to do it. I know she’s already there. I know she likes to do it, and here we can do something cool. I think for the fans, for them, I think it’s going to be very cool. Epic.” (courtesy sescoops.com)

As noted above, this is not the first time that Cris Cyborg wanted to pursue a career in the WWE. Back in 2017, she started a banter with current Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch on Twitter to fuel up rumour that WWE might book them in a match at SummerSlam. But that never came to fruition despite The Man being interested in the bout.

Only time will tell whether Ronda Rousey can have a match inside the pro-wrestling ring against a legit MMA fighter like her. For now, her 'impregnation vacation’ continues to extend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, she has taken multiple shots towards the WWE Universe calling that the matches take place inside the ring, are 'fake’. It seems to be a creative idea to bring her back on WWE TV as a super-villain garnering tremendous heat from the pro-wrestling fans.