Molly Holly announced for WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony for 2021 will return on April 6, streaming live on Tuesday, April 6 on the WWE Network/Peacock around the United States and on the Network streaming platforms (Sony SPN Network and Sony LIV app in India) for the fans, all around the world.

It should be noted that the 2020 Hall of Fame Class was never inducted, last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So for the first-time-ever two classes will be inducted – the 2020 class and the 2021 class.

Names being inducted in the 2020 class are Batista, The Bella Twins, JBL - John Bradshaw Layfield, The British Bulldog, Jushin “Thunder” Liger, and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Sean Waltman, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash).

The 2021 class will join these names, the night after the go-home Monday Night RAW episode for WrestleMania 37. The entire induction ceremony is expected to be a virtual situation without any live fans or the legendary names from professional wrestling being present in a venue. This wasn't addressed by WWE though.

The first name has been announced for the 2021 Hall of Fame Class and that is former Women’s Champion Molly Holly. WWE producer Shane Helms aka The Hurricane appeared on the latest episode of The Bump on YouTube, this morning to confirm the induction.

Under the training guidance of “The Man of 1,000 Holds” Dean Malenko, Holly first entered the wrestling business in 1997. His first television appearance came on TNT for WCW in 1999 alongside fellow Hall of Famers “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Alundra Blayze as part of her Team Madness.

Back in 2000, Molly arrived in WWE to get herself involved in a bitter family rivalry between her cousins — Hardcore Holly & Crash Holly — and The Dudleys. Then WWE helped to bloom a romance angle between Molly and Spike Dudley, often referred to as the Romeo & Juliet by the fans.

Then Molly embraced her inner superhero to become Mighty Molly as she joined forces with The Hurricane. Apparently, those superpowers helped her win the Hardcore Championship at WrestleMania X8 in 2001, a title that was originally meant for the men's division.

Molly's biggest achievement in her WWE career would be gaining the Women’s Champion from Trish Stratus, perhaps the greatest of all-time at the King of the Ring pay-per-view in 2002. She would go on to capture the title for one more time in her career. that second title run ended at WrestleMania XX as she was shaved bald by Victoria on that night.

Holly retired from WWE in 2005 but was back to take part in the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match in 2018 and the 2020 edition of the over-the-top-rope challenge. Mighty Molly did set up her legacy that is cited as an inspiration by many of the current youngsters while she prepares herself for the well-deserved Hall of Fame induction in 2021.