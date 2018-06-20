Monday Night Raw announce two matches for WWE Extreme Rules

Alexa Bliss won the Raw women's championship at the MITB PPV event. She won the women's division ladder match earlier that night to earn the MITB briefcase. Later in the PPV show, we witnessed her cashing in the MITB contract on Nia Jax to steal the title. Alexa also beat up Ronda Rousey in the process.

And now as Nia Jax has a contractual clause for a rematch, the GM of Raw informed us that she will fight at the next PPV night. Later WWE.com posted the following to make this match official,

“At WWE Extreme Rules, Nia Jax will get her Raw Women’s Championship rematch against the very Superstar who stole the coveted title away from her at WWE Money in the Bank, her one-time “best friend” Alexa Bliss.

Find out who will emerge victorious when The Irresistible Force collides with the immovable Goddess at Extreme Rules, streaming live on Sunday, July 15, at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network!”

Jax was not present during this week's Raw and we expect her to be back on the scene next week to confront her former best friend. They already have had too much bad blood between each other. An ordinary singles contest at Extreme Rules will not be enough to settle things between the pair, hence, this should be contested in a special gimmick match.

WWE also informed us about Brock Lesnar's return. However, the exact date of his return was not disclosed. But, they let us know that the Universal Champion will defend his belt in the summer. Summerslam will be the place to witness him in a match again in the WWE.

The main concern for the creative team is to find a worthy opponent for him. In order to choose the new contender, we will have a multi-person match at Extreme Rules PPV. No concrete update was given about the number of men and capacity of the match.

But two of the prime names from Raw roster got a chance to enter this title opportunity. WWE's official website has now confirmed that Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley will be the two of many names. We will find out the other names for this match which will be the main event of Extreme Rules.