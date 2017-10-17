WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: October 16, 2017

New Delhi, Oct 17: This was the final pre-TLC episode of WWE Raw where we expected to see the final hype ups for the show. A huge main event steel cage match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman was already announced. Plus, we got new matchups for the upcoming PPV, as well. Here’s how the show went by at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

The Shield came out to kick off the show with their iconic music. They were also wearing their old vests and called out their TLC opponents inside the ring. Kurt Angle stopped The Miz, Sheamus-Cesaro & Strowman from going inside the ring. He made a tag team title match official between the champions and Sheamus-Cesaro to end the segment.





Later, The Miz hosted a Miz TV segment with Braun Strowman as his special guest. While speaking of the TLC main event, Miz wished to add a fifth participant to the match on their behalf. Kurt Angle interrupted, yet again to propose a stipulation for the main event of WWE Raw. IF Strowman wins against Reigns, then the fifth member will be sanctioned. Otherwise, it will become 3-on-3 with Strowman excluding from it.



The WWE Raw tag team championships were on the line as the reigning champions defended it against Sheamus and Cesaro, once again. The match under-delivered considering what these two teams are capable of.

In the end, Rollins neutralized Sheamus with a superkick whereas Dean Ambrose hit the Dirty Deeds on Cesaro to get the pinfall win and retain the title.

Emma and Alexa Bliss had a backstage segment where the latter one convinced Emma to be her tag team partner for the night. So, these two teamed up against Mickie James and Bayley. The babyface team managed to keep the momentum on their side by pulling off the win. Mickie delivered the Mick-kick on the champion to get the pinfall win.





Enzo Amore was out to address his title loss from last week. He was quickly interrupted by the new Cruiserweight Champion, Kalisto. While cutting a promo he got attacked by four heels from the Cruiserweight division, Drew Gulak, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari and Noam Dar. Mustafa Ali ran down to save Kalisto but the number game caught up and they continued to receive the beatdown.





The team of Jason Jordan, Apollo Crews, and Titus O’Neil picked up a win against Elias, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows. Sasha Banks defeated Alicia Fox in a Women’s division matchup via submission. In a singles contest from Cruiserweight division, Cedric Alexander picked ua pinfall win against Jack Gallagher.



In the main event match of WWE Raw, Roman Reigns gained the upper hand against Braun Strowman when the lights went out and Kane’s music hit the arena.

The Demon came out tearing the ring mat and delivered a double chokeslam & Tombstone Piledriver to Reigns. Strowman then connected with a Running Powerslam to pick up the win. Kane appeared to be the fifth man to get added to the TLC PPV main event before the show came to an end.