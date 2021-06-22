Money in the Bank 2021: WWE Title Match; Ladder Match Qualifiers & more announced

Bengaluru, June 22: WWE Championship Match for WWE’s Money In The Bank pay-per-view 2021 edition was made official on this week’s Monday Night Raw as Kofi Kingston will challenge the champion, Bobby Lashley. This match was expected after MVP provoked Kofi for losing his desire to be in the title picture.
During the opening segment of the June 21 Raw episode, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods ruined Bobby Lashley's celebration over the win against Drew McIntyre at Hell In A Cell 2021. Kofi showed footage of pinning Lashley, a few weeks ago as he demanded a WWE Championship match opportunity at Money In The Bank 2021 PPV.
Lashley gladly accepted the challenge, but he also challenged Woods in a match on Raw that actually happened inside the Cell structure in the main event segment. Lashley not only won that match but also punished Woods after that Cell match to send a message to Kofi.
Midway through this week’s RAW, WWE has announced a Hell In a Cell rematch for Money In the Bank 2021 pay-per-view.
WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville appeared in the middle of the ring to mention that Charlotte Flair will challenge RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at the upcoming PPV event. Flair again gets the opportunity as Ripley retained the title at Hell In A Cell by intentionally disqualifying herself from the match.
In more news for Money In the Bank 2021, tonight’s RAW hosted a series of qualifying matches to determine the MITB ladder match participants. Riddle defeated Drew McIntyre to qualify, while John Morrison defeated Randy Orton to qualify for the Men’s division Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Ricochet defeated AJ Styles to win the opener qualifier of the night.
Four Superstars from the female division have also qualified for the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss defeated Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax while Asuka and Naomi defeated Eva Marie and Doudrop to qualify.
NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw @RandyOrton vs. @DMcIntyreWWE vs. @AJStylesOrg in a Last Chance Triple Threat Qualifying Match for the #MITB Ladder Match!
