Money in the Bank: History and interesting statistics from WWE gimmick match

Over the years, it became so popular that WWE designed a separate premium live event based on this gimmick and now this event has become the fifth-biggest in the WWE calendar following the traditional 'Big-Fours.’ (Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, and Royal Rumble)

As the 2022 edition is approaching closer, we take a look back at the enriched history of Money in the Bank matches. 4-10 participants can get involved in this bout to retrieve the briefcase, hanging high above the ring. The prize is worthy as the winner gets to choose the time and place of a world championship match.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge won the inaugural edition in 2005 and he also became the first-ever WWE Superstar to successfully cash in the Money in the Bank contract on John Cena to win the WWE Championship at the 2006 New Year’s Revolution PPV event.

Edge is also the first superstar who didn’t win a year’s MITB contract but later he legally snatched it from the holder and cashed in on the Undertaker on an episode of Smackdown in 2007 to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

Later, The Miz joined the club in 2020 who is the only superstar to win both his WWE Championships via cashing in Money in the Bank briefcase. Previously, he did it, the night after Survivor Series 2010 over Randy Orton. Then he repeated the act on Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber 2021 for another successful cash-in.

Speaking of this, 22 times in the history of WWE, we have witnessed successful cash-ins by the superstars while four superstars miserably failed to capitalize on the opportunity. Surprisingly, John Cena was the first name on the list followed by Damian Sandow (2013), Baron Corbin (2017), and Braun Strowman (2018).

John Cena is also the male WWE superstar against whom the most Money in the Bank cash-ins have happened, that’s on three occasions (by Edge, RVD, and Damian Sandow).

As for the female superstars, Charlotte Flair is the name against whom the most number of cash-ins have happened. (3 times by Carmella, Bayley, and Nikki A.S.H)

To date, a total number of 26 Money in the Bank ladder matches have taken place in the WWE. Kane and Kofi Kingston share the highest number of appearances (7). Kofi never had the opportunity to win the briefcase but Kane won it once in 2010.

On that edition which was the inaugural PPV under the MITB chronology, Kane became the fastest Superstar to successfully cash in his contract. The Devil’s Favorite Demon waited only 50 minutes after his Ladder Match wins to exercise his opportunity on Rey Mysterio.

At 280 days, Edge held the record for the longest wait for cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. Later, the inaugural Women’s MITB match-winner Carmella surpassed the record (287 days) before cashing in on Charlotte Flair, two nights after Wrestlemania 38 to win her only Smackdown Women's Title.

In 2018, Alexa Bliss became the first woman to cash in her Money in the Bank contract, on the same night she won the briefcase. After holding on to the contract for two hours and 52 minutes, she cashed it one Nia Jax to become the new Raw Women's Champion.

The very next year Bayley repeated the deed by cashing on Charlotte Flair after holding the contract for just an hour and 25 minutes. The Hugger-gimmick superstar thus remains the quickest cash-in record holder from the men's and women’s divisions.

Only three Money in the Bank Ladder Match winners gave advanced notice for future cash in for their contract. Rob Van Dam succeeded in this first attempt in 2006 while John Cena (in 2012) failed against CM Punk on Raw 1000. Plus, Braun Strowman (in 2018) failed against Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell PPV.

In 2010 and 2013, three different Money in the Bank ladder match winners cashed in setting the record for the highest number of cash-ins in a calendar year.

Kane, Jack Swagger, and The Miz became world champions in 2010 while Dolph Ziggler and Randy Orton became champions using the MITB contract, three years later. Damian Sandown, however, failed to do so in that same year.

June remains the favorite month for MITB cash-ins for WWE Superstars as four title changes took place in the sixth month. Rob Van Dam started the trend in 2006 which was followed by CM Punk, twice and Dean Ambrose, once.

WWE Monday Night Raw, the longest-running weekly episodic TV program in history is considered to be the best place for a cash-in as it happened on six occasions including Dolph Ziggler’s historic World Heavyweight Title win on the day after WrestleMania 29.

The Miz, CM Punk, Big E, Damian Sandow, and Nikki A.S.H are the other five superstars who attempted the same on WWE’s flagship show.

Last but not the least, only once the Mr. Money in the Bank cashed in his contract at WrestleMania, that’s Seth Rollins who converted the main event match of the Show of Shows in 2015, into a triple threat.

Originally, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar started the match but Rollins got included by revoking his title match clause and ended up becoming the world championship winner, a master plan that’s known as the 'heist of the century.’

On July 2nd, WWE will bring the 2022 edition of the ever-exciting Money in the Bank ladder matches on the PLE hosted under the same name. This year, the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will be the host of the event.