More information on WWE Network broadcasting Greatest Royal Rumble

But, this time around, the capacity is going to be much bigger. All the prime superstars from both Raw and Smackdown Live will be participating in it making it the grandest affair. The advertisement for the event shows names like John Cena, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Triple H, The New Day, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt and Shinsuke Nakamura on the cards.

The show will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Friday, April 27. Now, in general, these kinds of live events do not get aired on TV. But, as reported earlier, the Greatest Royal Rumble show might be telecasted for only the Saudi Arabia fans. The recent reports suggest that this one might turn out to be an exception.



Some of the fans are quite excited with the announcement of this unique concept of 50 superstars competing in a battle royal. But, they are quite worried since the match would not be seen on TV. To assure them, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggested that it is going to be a WWE Network special event, (courtesy RingSideNews.com)

“It’s not official. I presume it’s a network special. I suspect it will air live. It will probably be a bad time slot but you can watch it whenever you want, so it’s no big deal. It’s going to be taped for something though."

For now, the program is enlisted at the video platform provided by the WWE. But, it’s not sure whether it will be aired in a live format or not. So, the source also noted that it should be a TV broadcast either on USA Network or the exclusive channel owned by the WWE. It is not confirmed though, till date. But, we can be hopeful since the company had previously aired some special events on WWE Network like Beast in the East and more,

''It will either be TV or network special. I don’t know if it could be or will be a USA Network special but it’s possible but it will probably be a Network special.”

WWE has previously hosted some special events in Abu Dhabi since it serves as a huge fanbase for the company. This is why a new exclusive deal was signed between the two parties to arrange more such live events. In the recent past, the path-breaking first-ever women's championship match took place between Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss. More of these are likely coming up for them in the near future.