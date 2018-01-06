Multiple teams announced for WWE Mixed Match Challenge contest

Bengaluru, Jan 6: January is the month in the WWE where things start to get heated for the Wrestlemania season. This year, the WWE Raw 25th anniversary will be held to hype things up whereas an additional tournament will be hosted on January 16th onwards named the Mixed Match Challenge.

Male superstars will team up with female superstars to form mixed tag teams to take on another pair. Total 12 number of such matches will take place on Facebook Live with the winner getting $100000 to donate to charity. The concerned general managers from Raw and Smackdown have started to announce the team on a random basis.

The first team announced by Kurt Angle was on behalf of WWE Raw. The women's champion, Alexa Bliss was paired with the monster among men, Braun Strowman. This is quite an uneven pair as one of the smallest female stars was forced to team up with a behemoth who stands seven foot high.

However, Little Miss Bliss is quite excited about her partner and sounded as long as Braun will listen to her advice, they are the favorite to win the tournament. Over on Smackdown, another favorite team was formed when the GM, Daniel Bryan paired Charlotte Flair with Bobby Roode.

These two have several similarities in their in-ring gears and gimmick. Hence, they are looking forward to dominating the scene. Check out the updates from WWE.com,

“SmackDown LIVE’s first tandem to be announced for WWE Mixed Match Challenge is the formidable pairing of SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode – two Superstars that General Manager Daniel Bryan hopes will prove to be the difference against Raw in the unprecedented tournament on Facebook Watch.”



The Raw GM also announced that Finn Balor will get Sasha Banks as his partner to make a team of Legit Balor Club. This teaming was hyped up further with the following comments,

“Raw General Manager Kurt Angle has revealed that Finn Bálor will team with Sasha Banks at WWE Mixed Match Challenge, a bold dream team that could definitely make the difference for Team Raw in the unprecedented tournament on Facebook Watch.”

Lastly, the second team from Smackdown Live comprised of the real-life couples who will have a reunion on WWE TV. Rusev will get to compete in a match with Lana being his tag team partner for the first time ever. Previously, Lana used to act as his manager.