New faction to form on WWE Smackdown Live?

The Rusev Day gimmick (featuring Rusev and Aiden English) is the most favorite team for the WWE fans and it is the same gimmick that might have another member in their team to function as a full-fledged faction in the near future.

Rusev's real life partner, Lana, will join the group and it will definitely work as a wonder for them. When it comes to winning over the fans, 'Lana is the best, Lana Number One’ (the catchphrase for the Smackdown superstar) will help the faction grow. Despite her less in-ring ability, the fans love her whenever she is on television or makes an appearance in WWE. They chant for the beauty in a uniform manner which impressed the creative team.

We previously learnt on Total Divas that the officials did not want her to feature in wrestling matches. However, the reason for the same was not disclosed and she was quickly removed from televised matches except for some odd appearances now and then.

On the May 22nd edition of Smackdown Live, Lana not only returned to in-ring completion but also won the scheduled match. She defeated Billie Kay from the IIconics to confirm her spot at the women’s MITB ladder match in 2018. It has to be noted that Lana won the match when she hinted that she is on the verge of a push in the company.

People might think that I'm not good enough to wrestle on #SDLive & don't deserve to be in that squared circle. I will continue to train every day! Because NO ONE will stop me from doing what I love & achieving my dreams. Always resiliently chase your dreams — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) March 21, 2018

Reports of Brad Shepard from Backstage in WWE confirmed the same. He stated that Vince McMahon is personally invested to give the Ravishing Russian a push. She will now be competing as part of the Rusev Day faction. This might also help her husband, Rusev to get to the main event spotlight.

“I mean she sucks in the ring but she’s over and the fans love her so when she comes out and wins she’s over. She’s a great package with Rusev you know that’s where she should be. Not every woman on the roster needs to wrestle.”

PWInsider.com reported that Lana is putting extra efforts these days for her MITB ladder match. She was spotted training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. It proves that we will see more of her on Smackdown Live. She has also claimed that she will be the women’s MITB briefcase winner in 2018 on 'Rusev Day’.