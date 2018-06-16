New favorites to win 2018 men and women’s division WWE MITB ladder match

But the odds keep on changing all the time. The creative team often does not make their mind up until the day of the match arrives. It looks like certain surprise might be in-store for this year's MITB ladder match as well. The current reports suggest that a superstar from Raw is the favorite to win the contest from the men's division now.

Pop culture came up with the latest suggestion on the MITB ladder match. It confirmed that the odds have been changed for both the men and women's division matchups.

Braun Strowman tops the potential winner's list currently. If he gets the win then WWE will go with the usual formula stored for him. Braun Strowman was the original name to dethrone Brock Lesnar from his championship reign. He will now be able to do it by cashing in the MITB briefcase at one point. However, there is no update on when we would see the beast incarnate on television, next.

The source also suggests that a superstar from Raw is the favorite to win women's MITB ladder match as well. Ember Moon was mentioned by them to win the second ever such gimmick match for the female superstars. Her name is a surprise name in this capacity since she has just arrived to the main roster from NXT.

The reason behind giving Ember Moon the briefcase is that she has the momentum on her side and the crowd also cheer for her every single night. Plus, she is yet to suffer a loss on the flagship show. The officials are likely to keep herrecord that way for the sometime and this should set her up for a huge push on the roster.

Eight superstars will compete in both the MITB ladder matches. From the men's division Braun Strowman, The Miz, Finn Balor, Rusev, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode, Kevin Owens and one member of The New Day will compete.

On the other hand, someone from the current roster will follow in the footsteps of Carmella. She became the inaugural MITB winner and the champion later. Eight superstars who will compete in this year's match are Ember Moon, Sasha Banks, Charlotte, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Lana, Naomi, and Natalya.