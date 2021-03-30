New inductee and Warrior Award recipient revealed for WWE Hall of Fame 2021

Rob Van Dam had successful runs in ECW, WCW, and other promotions in the early 1990s before joining WWE in 2001 via The Invasion angle. Before that, he also made a one-off appearance for the ECW “invasion” of RAW in 1997 while he finished off his WWE career in 2014. His final WWE TV show-up was during the Raw Reunion night in July 2019.

He also had stints with TNA/Impact Wrestling alongside many other promotions in the modern era. The Human Highlight Reel had the brightest run as a WWE Superstar in the year 2006 as he won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WrestleMania 22, earning himself a world championship opportunity at any point within a 365-day timespan.

Van Dam decided to cash in his contract on his terms, challenging WWE Champion John Cena for the title on his home turf of ECW One Night Stand pay-per-view.

In what is touted to be one of the most vocal nights in WWE/ECW history in front of a packed New York City crowd, RVD survived a chaotic brawl to become the new WWE Champion.

As ECW returned that summer, he was also named the first ECW Champion of the reborn brand, making him the only co ECW and WWE Champion in the history of sports entertainment.

At a glance, the championship accomplishments of the high-flyer go as follows:

1x WWE Champion

1x ECW Champion (while in WWE/WWECW)

4x WWE Hardcore Champion

6x Intercontinental Champion

1x European Champion

3x Tag Team Champion (2x w/Kane, 1x w/Rey Mysterio)

2006 Money in the Bank Winner

1x ECW Television Champion

2x ECW Tag Team Champion (w/Sabu)

1x TNA World Champion

1x TNA X-Division Champion

Rob Van Dam now joins The Great Khali, Kane, Molly Holly, and Eric Bischoff who are now confirmed to be in the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Class ceremony that will air on Tuesday, April 6 during WrestleMania 37 Week, via Peacock and the WWE Network.

The 2020 Class featuring JBL, The Bella Twins, Jushin Thunder Liger, “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman) will be also inducted in the same ceremony.

As per the reports from Fightful Select, WWE Raw Superstar Titus O’Neil will be the recipient of the Warrior Award during the WWE Hall Of Fame 2021 ceremony. He played pro football for the Tampa Bay Storm in 2006 and wrestled for FCW for years, being a resident of the city. Tampa is his home and this would be a perfect place for him to receive the honor.

Titus O’Neil will be co-hosting WrestleMania 37 with legendary Hulk Hogan while he was chosen for Warrior Award as part of many charitable efforts in the past in and outside the WWE around the Tampa Bay area and beyond. As for his wrestling career, the championship resume goes as follows:

– 1x WWE Tag Team Champion

– 1x 24/7 Champion (Inaugural Champion)