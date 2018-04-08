New Intercontinental Champion to be crowned at WWE Wrestlemania

Apart from these, the mid-card titles have also shaped up to be pretty huge, as well. Both the United States and Intercontinental Championships will be on the line in a multi-superstar capacity. In recent times, we have received updates on the outcome of the match to be contested from the WWE Raw division.

The Miz is the reigning champion who is being forced to defend the Intercontinental Championship in a triple threat capacity. Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will be his opponents creating a solid lineup. Most of the chances are that the champion will not be able to retain his title.

The betting odds are out for this championship match which suggests that Finn Balor will emerge as the new title-holder. BetWrestling.com showed that he is quite ahead of his opponents when it comes to winning the match. It will give him his first-ever Wrestlemania moment. This is much-needed for his career.

At the Summerslam 2016 PPV, the former NXT champ won the Universal Championship to hold it for only one night before relinquishing it for injury. Since then, he remained directionless in the company. Giving him with the title would pave the way for him to reach the main event spotlight, once again.

However, contradictory reports also surfaced regarding the Intercontinental championship match. The Twitter handle of SSE Hydro Arena in Belfast, UK posted the following revealing that Balor will win the title on May 10th,

“Finn Bálor is ready to defeat Seth Rollins – WWE to become the new Intercontinental Champion on May 10th in The SSE Arena, Belfast!”

As per the above statement, Seth Rollins will be the reigning champion heading into the United Kingdom tour of the WWE. Hence, it is certain that the Wrestlemania win is reserved for the Kingslayer. It will be his first run with the mid-card title.

Both the above sources informed us that we will get a new champion at the biggest event of the year. This would be a good move considering that The Miz is stuck in the Intercontinental title picture for the last couple of years. It needs to be changed. Otherwise, things might get stale.