New WWE NXT Champion crowned, Title match set for next week

It was a Fatal-4-Way contest for the vacant NXT Title. Apart from Ciampa, the other competitors in the match were Pete Dunne, LA Knight, and newcomer Von Wagner (Cal Bloom, son of Wayne Bloom).

Originally, Kyle O’Reilly was set to participate in the match but he was attacked by Ridge Holland and Pete Dunne in a backstage segment.

Afterward, Kyle was taken out of the match by NXT General Manager William Regal as he named Wagner to be his replacement. Wagner almost managed to pull off a shocker after nailing a big power move on Knight.

But Ciampa broke the pin-fall attempt and connected with the Fairy Tale Ending finisher on Knight to become the new champion.

This is the second title run for Ciampa with the WWE NXT Championship. Earlier this week, the former champion Samoa Joe declared the title vacant as he was forced to relinquish it due to an injury.

Joe held the title for 20 days, winning it from Karrion Kross back at TakeOver 36 on August 22. There’s no update on the nature and severity of his injury.

WWE NXT Women’s Title match was also supposed to be on the line on this week’s episode from the Capitol Wrestling Center. The Champion Raquel Gonzalez was scheduled to defend her belt against Franky Monet in a match that was officially promoted.

But for some reason, that match was called off the show. Both Raquel and Monet were a no-show during NXT 2.0 (Monet later appeared in an after-show video published on YouTube) and no update around their absence was given.

WWE NXT 2.0 episode saw The Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus Creed) dominate two enhancement talents, billed as Dan Jarmon and Trevor Skelly in a squash match. After the match, the only female member of the Diamond Mine faction was introduced in the form of Ivy Nile.

Malcolm Bivens of Diamond Mine took the mic and praised his stablemates when NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida came out and challenged Mine’s Roderick Strong to a title match, right there. But Bivens proposed to save it for next week.

WWE has since announced Strong vs. Kushida for the title on next Tuesday’s episode. This will be Kushida’s return to in-ring action after being tested positive for COVID-19.