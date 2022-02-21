News on WWE’s next big International and Stadium shows

WWE usually travels to Saudi Arabia at least a couple of times, in a calendar year. They’ve just been back to the USA after the 2022 Elimination Chamber event, the first in the chronology to be hosted as an international event.

In the recent past, WWE has found major success in putting up stadium events in the Kingdom (both Crown Jewel 2021 and Elimination Chamber became critics and fan-approved shows). So, there could be plans of doing more international shows from now onwards.





For years now, there have been rumours of seeing a WWE pay-per-view event (premium live event) somewhere in the United Kingdom. In an update from PWInsider, the deal seems to be carried through as WWE plans to organize “a stadium show” in Great Britain in early September, likely the 3rd or 4th of the month.In WWE’s 2022 pay-per-view press release note, Saturday, September 3 or Sunday, September 4 is blocked for an event from a location to be determined. One of these two dates could be used for the September WWE Network Specials, possibly Extreme Rules.

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, also a UK native has been adamant to perform in front of the UK people in a major event. He also has one opponent in mind in the form of Boxing veteran, Tyson Fury.

“I’m still angling for that significant UK pay-per-view and I won’t shut up until it happens,” McIntyre told TalkSPORT. “Tyson Fury and I have gone back and forth for a long time.

“If we needed something just a little outside of the box to get people’s attention, especially in the UK with someone of Fury’s stature fighting Drew McIntyre in the battle of Britain, that would really draw some eyes and that’s where I’d like to see it.”





There’s no confirmation on WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia. But going by history, they should be back for another Stadium event in either late October or early November. Fightful Select previously noted how WWE always had the February and October dates blocked for a visit to the middle-east country.

One of the Big-Four premium live events, Royal Rumble took place at The Dome in January from St. Louis while the next one Wrestlemania 38 is scheduled from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on April 2 and Sunday, April 3.

As for the remaining two, SummerSlam is set from the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee in August while Survivor Series will take place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts in November. Money in the Bank will return on July 2 at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.