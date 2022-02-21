News on WWE’s next big International and Stadium shows

Bengaluru, Feb 21: Despite the controversies around WWE hosting shows in Saudi Arabia, the company has no plans to call off its partnership with the country’s sports authority.
WWE usually travels to Saudi Arabia at least a couple of times, in a calendar year. They’ve just been back to the USA after the 2022 Elimination Chamber event, the first in the chronology to be hosted as an international event.
In
the
recent
past,
WWE
has
found
major
success
in
putting
up
stadium
events
in
the
Kingdom
(both
Crown
Jewel
2021
and
Elimination
Chamber
became
critics
and
fan-approved
shows).
So,
there
could
be
plans
of
doing
more
international
shows
from
now
onwards.
Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, also a UK native has been adamant to perform in front of the UK people in a major event. He also has one opponent in mind in the form of Boxing veteran, Tyson Fury.
“I’m still angling for that significant UK pay-per-view and I won’t shut up until it happens,” McIntyre told TalkSPORT. “Tyson Fury and I have gone back and forth for a long time.
“If
we
needed
something
just
a
little
outside
of
the
box
to
get
people’s
attention,
especially
in
the
UK
with
someone
of
Fury’s
stature
fighting
Drew
McIntyre
in
the
battle
of
Britain,
that
would
really
draw
some
eyes
and
that’s
where
I’d
like
to
see
it.”
One of the Big-Four premium live events, Royal Rumble took place at The Dome in January from St. Louis while the next one Wrestlemania 38 is scheduled from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on April 2 and Sunday, April 3.
As for the remaining two, SummerSlam is set from the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee in August while Survivor Series will take place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts in November. Money in the Bank will return on July 2 at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.
