Nia Jax vs. Natalya & Battle Royal confirmed for next week’s WWE Raw

Match poster for next weeks WWE Raw (image courtesy Twitter)
Bengaluru, May 31: WWE Raw gears up for the MITB PPV event scheduled on June 2017 which will be stacked with a number of title matches and the ladder matches on the show. One of those title matches will feature a gruelling contest between Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax.

The former UFC bantamweight champion Rousey gets her first shot at a WWE title in the form of the Raw women’s championship. These two heavyweights in the division are all set to rip each other apart during the upcoming bout. The heat between the pair got even more intense after what transpired earlier this week on Monday Night Raw.

Nia Jax was involved in a match against a local talent from Richmond. She grabbed the mic before the match and talked trash about Ronda Rousey. Meanwhile, the unknown talent tried to lock in the arm-bar on Nia. The behemoth overpowered her opponent and slammed her with one arm.

The dominance of her power continued until the match came to an end. This competition was not enough for the Samoan Superstar. So, the officials have announced a match with Natalya, next week. The significant part of this match is that Nattie is a good friend of Ronda Rousey.

Ever since her move to Raw, Natalya has been an ally of the former UFC star, whom she also trained along with before Rousey's official debut in WWE. These two grew a bond over these sessions. So, we expect Rousey to be present in Natalya’s corner, next week. Meanwhile, the reigning champion will be eager to dominate the match against the veteran member of the Hart Dungeon.

Another match with big implications has been reserved for the upcoming edition of WWE Raw. The B-Team featuring Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas have demanded for a title shot over the last couple of weeks and have annoyed the GM of the show after winning their scheduled matches in the past few weeks.

Since Kurt was not willing to give them a title opportunity, they protested their claim by hosting a Memorial Day BBQ party which started a chaotic food fight on the show. This segment looked stupid to the GM. So he came up with a new idea.

He announced a tag team battle royal for the next episode of WWE Raw. The winner of this contest will be named the new number one contenders for the tag team championship. They will face the champions, Bray Wyatt and Woken Matt Hardy in a title match later.

Apart from these two contests, two more matches were confirmed featuring men’s division MITB participants. So, we can expect a packed edition of WWE Raw at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. These lineups should wipe out the recent average episodes prior to Backlash.

    Thursday, May 31, 2018, 11:10 [IST]
