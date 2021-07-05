NXT Great American Bash 2021: WWE announces full lineup for pay-per-view

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, July 5: WWE will drag the 4th of July celebrations forward for the United States pro-wrestling fans by hosting the Great American Bash, two nights later. Several big matches for the show have already been confirmed while new segments including one for the NXT Champion are now official.



WWE announced that the new NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott will be hosting a Championship Cypher, this Tuesday to celebrate his sudden title win, during this past episode of NXT. Of course, the Hit Row faction - Top Dolla, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, and B-FAB will accompany him to the ring.



As noted, this celebration comes as a result of Scott’s first solo title win on NXT. He became the NXT North American Champion by pinning Bronson Reed on the June 29 episode. Top Dolla members were present at ringside, causing a distraction for Reed that allowed Scott to capitalize and execute his finisher on the former champion for the pin-fall victory.





Don’t let the #4thofJuly distract you from the #HitRowCypher coming on @WWENXT this Tuesday at the Great American Bash 🇺🇸 #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/ahssmD41nl — Top Dolla 🔝💵/ A.J. Francis 🎥 (@AJFrancis410) July 5, 2021

It was also announced that NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano will come face-to-face at the NXT Great American Bash 2021. WWE has been building a feud between the two for the past couple of weeks that should continue through this segment.Yesterday, Johnny Gargano tweeted that he wanted to have a face-off with the NXT Champion at Bash.“Last week Kross tried to hit me with a car... You think I was just going to let that go? I’ll be at the Great American Bash. No tricks, no games, no smoke and mirrors. Meet me face to face. I’m going to smack the taste outta your mouth.”The invitation was quickly accepted by Kross who also compared Gargano to “bugs that crawl in and out of dog crap.”“Mr. Gargano, it’s time to cool off that mouth of yours,” wrote Kross. “I would think of you more like the bugs that crawl in and out of dog crap than an actual physical threat to me. So here’s what we’re going to do; you leave your family at home, as will I, and you meet me at the Great American Bash. It’s that simple. Tick tock.”Both NXT GM William Regal and his associate Samoa Joe reacted to those comments and thereby confirmed that the face-off segment between Kross and Gargano will happen at Bash.Regal wrote, “Well it seems that #NXTGAB will be anything but a party… I shall see you ALL of you at #WWENXT this Tuesday. @USA_Network @WWENXT” while Joe tweeted, “I believe the young Champion is correct. It is simple and I will be at the Great American Bash maintain said simplicity.”This past week on NXT, Johnny Gargano attacked WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross on three separate occasions with the final one occurring in a parking lot. Samoa Joe and his security team had to rush in to stop them. It appears that Gargano and Kross will eventually collide in a championship match in a future TakeOver event that is yet to be confirmed.Meanwhile, WWE NXT Great American Bash 2021 goes down this Tuesday, July 6 from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The updated full card for the event stands as follows:* NXT Champion Karrion Kross And Johnny Gargano To Meet Face-To-Face* Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Hit Row To Host A Championship Cypher* MSK (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher (NXT Tag Team Titles Match)* Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae (c) vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark (NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match)* Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly