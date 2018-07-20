NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV awaits with a packed card on WWE Network

Nowadays, NXT is the hottest product in all of the WWE TV. A sudden title change in this week’s taping made this brand a matter of discussion amongst the pro-wrestling fans. Furthermore, we have also got to know the match card of the upcoming NXT Takeover show.

Tommaso Ciampa became the new NXT Champion at the latest event. It is yet to be televised on the WWE Network and currently scheduled to air on the July 25th. Ciampa challenged Aleister Black in a match for the WWE NXT Championship. Cruel antics helped the cold-blooded heel to pick up the win.

Johnny Gargano ran down to attack his nemesis, Ciampa during the match. He also gave a shot to Black to put him down. Ciampa shoved Gargano out of the ring and hit Angel’s Wing on Black to get the pinfall win. With that, he became the 21st WWE NXT Champion. But in just four weeks from now, a title defense awaits him.

The main event of NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV is now official and we will get to see Ciampa defendi his title against both Gargano and Black in a triple threat match. Things just can’t get better for the core-NXT fans as these three will look forward to ripping each other apart.

The NXT women’s championship match is also set for the show. Kairi Sane became the new number one contender for the title recetly. So the inaugural Mae Young Classic winner will get the opportunity against Shayna Baszler on August 18th. Apart from that, the North American Championship will also be on the line.

This is the match card of the upcoming WWE Network-exclusive event,

Triple Threat for the NXT Title

Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Women's Title Match

Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Tag Team Title Match

Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly

NXT North American Title Match

Ricochet vs. Adam Cole

Other Matches

EC3 vs. The Velveteen Dream