One more match to be announced for Wrestlemania on WWE Smackdown

Plus, this was also a way to seek revenge for the authority figure against the two who have made his life hell over the last few months.

We need to rewind our memory a little bit to understand why this match was set up. At the Hell in a Cell PPV event, Sami Zayn helped Kevin Owens to defeat Shane McMahon to start a long rivalry. Over the last few months, a bad blood grew between them and it reached all new heights.

At Fastlane, Owens kicked the commissioner in the face and it was not taken lightly. Shane-o-mac thought of punishing the two heels by pitting them against each other in a singles match. This will be a renewal of an old rivalry. But, the scenario has changed drastically in the past couple of weeks.

To vent their frustrations at Shane McMahon, the two heels delivered a massive attack on him which forced him to be admitted to a hospital. Due to their actions, Daniel Bryan had no other option than to fire them from the blue brand. In reaction to that, Owens and Zayn attacked the general manager, as well.

Now based on these consequences, WWE.com has removed both the Canadians from the current roster list. While, Kevin Owens has removed his association with WWE from his social media handle. The pair have now been moved to the alumni section. It definitely indicates that the singles match which was announced previously is now canceled. Rather, a new match may be confirmed, soon.

After suffering the wrath of the two heels, it is almost certain that the two authority figures will team up to compete in a match. So, the lineup would be Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Wrestlemania 34. This would also be a special attraction for Bryan since he would compete in a match after almost three years away from action.

As far as the status of the fired superstars go, these two are not done with the WWE, for real. This is an attempt from the creative team to make us believe the storyline angle created by them. It is likely that these two will be reinstated on the roster and then go on to have their own Wrestlemania moment in a tag team matchup.