Ongoing rumours around WWE Summerslam 2018 PPV

We want to focus on some of them right now.

Will James Ellsworth return at Summerslam?

WWE fans are fond of the 'chinless wonder’ despite this man is despicable. A trend started on Twitter with #rehireEllsworth that has not gone unnoticed by the WWE officials. If Carmella has to retain her title against the top female competitors of Smackdown Live, James Ellsworth’s return seems evident. Questions stand whether he is on the radar of the WWE creative.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that the chances of the same happening are relatively low. The creative team might not want the repetition of the same instance from Extreme Rules at Summerslam. Plus, Ellsworth is not under WWE’s contract whom the company would only use as a 'comedic relief’ when they feel. So it looks like Carmella’s reign is coming to an end on this Sunday night.

Braun Strowman's heel turn

Braun Strowman is the biggest asset that WWE currently has on the WWE Raw roster. He is the biggest babyface of the brand right now who has all the potential to turn 180 degrees from this angle. It means a potential heel-turn will not make his position unstable on the show. Depending on this situation, officials might turn him into a villain at Summerslam or after this.

The post-Summerslam house show listings are showing Roman Reigns will renew his rivalry against the monster among men. Check out the updates from The Observer,

"The current plan for Raw Live Events coming out of SummerSlam season is for Reigns to enter a feud with Strowman. Whilst it's completely feasible that WWE could decide to do a feud with two faces, it does make more sense for one of these stars to be turned heel."

We can assume that Strowman will cash in his MITB briefcase on Roman Reigns to solidify his heel turn. Or it can even happen without the title in the mix. In that case, Kevin Owens will get the MITB contract at Summerslam.

Jason Jordan’s status

We have given multiple updates on the return of Jason Jordan on WWE Raw in time for Summerslam. But it looks like that his injury is getting complex day by day. His comeback has already been postponed multiple times. Current updates state that we should not expect him to be back onboard, sooner.

It also wipes out the rumours of seeing American Alpha getting reunited. Plus the chances of giving Seth Rollins a backup have also been removed. This is a huge loss for long-term planning for WWE Raw as he was a mainstay name on the roster for almost entire 2017.

Summerslam to be the longest PPV

We already gave an update about how Summerslam can be one of the lengthiest PPVs of all-time. Now that the match card shaped up to be bigger and better than ever, reports claim that it will be the longest show ever. It also means that it might break the runtime of Wrestlemania 34 in April.

The current listings are showing that Summerslam will run way more than the 12 AM clock including a post-show. (yet to be confirmed by WWE) If more shockers and returns are in-store on the card then the Brooklyn card ill not might the length of the show especially considering that this is the last time for them in a while.