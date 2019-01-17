Opinion: Controversial Alexa Bliss segment on Raw was a step back in women’s wrestling

Alexa Bliss was actually going to host the Moment of Bliss talk-show. A backstage staff was about to call her for the segment and hand her a coffee. He knocked on the door and did not get any reply. So he entered the room and we witnessed a bare-back Bliss. He would not run away from there which was the dumbest thing on TV. Unless how WWE could show the prime-most female star covering up her breasts?

Millions of Alexa Bliss fans were outraged with the WWE for treating their Goddess like this. After all, she is a five-time Women's Champion and the 2018 Money in the Bank winner in the company. She deserves much more respect and dignified presence in this generation of wrestling especially when women are no strangers to the main event scene.

Airing such a segment means nothing but to take women's wrestling a decade back. Sure Alexa Bliss was not doing adultery or showing things off, but it was pretty unnecessary. It's for sure that we will not be going to have any fallout from this. Even WWE made us forget about it just moments, when she came out on the ramp never mentioned it for once.

WWE never used her properly on the Moment of Bliss talk-show. First, of, her fanbase is so strong that WWE can't keep her away from the TV for a long time even when she's dealing an injury. But then again they will not give her much time on the mic, nowadays. For example, she could not really open up about her accolades so that Paul Heyman can put her over.

Haters may have a different take on this perspective. But even the biggest critic of Bliss will agree that she has multi-dimensional skills like no one else. Be it cutting promos, selling moves or putting on great matches, she has excelled in all with great ease. Hope fans have not forgotten WWE choosing her as the carrier of WWE Raw women's division over top wrestlers like Sasha Banks or Bayley in 2017.

Just because now Ronda Rousey is in charge, the WWE can't force Little Miss Bliss to do something disgraceful on TV. After all, this is the same and the only woman who walked into two consecutive Wrestlemania shows with separate champions.

Someday the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber match winner will be named as the pioneer of the women's division. So airing that nasty segment on WWE Raw with the multi-time champion made it look even worse. It is not acceptable by any means and hopes WWE keeps this limited to this.

In fact, no female superstar needs such treatment at this point just because WWE wants to get millions of hits on Youtube. Women need more focus on their wrestling skills inside the ring, not outside.