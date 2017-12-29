Paige removed from upcoming WWE Raw exclusive shows

Bengaluru, Dec 29: The WWE fans were in shock to learn about Paige getting injured at a Raw-exclusive live event, last night.

The IWC (internet wrestling circuit) was quite concerned about her well-being following a nasty bump suffered by her after which she could move on her own. She was just back in the WWE recovering from a severe neck injury which is why the chances are high that she might pick up a concussion in the numb spot.

The WWE live event took place in the city of Uniondale, New York witnessed a six-woman tag team match between The Absolution (Paige, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville) against the team of Sasha Banks, Mickie James, and Bayley.

Recently, the actual video footage of the match was released where we could see actually what happened in the match.

As seen in the video, Sasha Banks hit Paige with her pendant double-knees on the back. This caused the receiver to land hard on her face on the mat after which she could not recover. The referee immediately checked on her and gave the X signal which is a hint that a superstar is hurt, legit.

Later, updates were given in a Facebook post by The 434 where it was stated that Paige received medical attention after going to the backstage area. Thereafter, she was let go to her hotel room alongside her mates which is a good indication that she might not have picked any fatal concussion.

However, WWE is not taking any risks with the female superstar who has all the momentums by her side, right now. Hence, she has been removed from the upcoming live events to be conducted by WWE Raw.

The shows on 29th of December in Albany, New York, at Times Union Center and December 30th in Toronto, Ontario, at the Ricoh Coliseum withdrew her name from the listings.

This is just a precautionary measure by the WWE officials to keep her away from in-ring competition. Hopefully, she would be back onboard on the upcoming edition of WWE Raw.

Meanwhile, Sasha Banks proved why she is said to be an unsafe worker in the WWE locker room with this botching move on Paige.