Paige’s fitting reply to MTV personality who called WWE female athletes 'strippers'

So, it's definitely hard to believe someone taking a shot to the female superstars in a meaner way.

Cara Maria, an MTV personality posted a tweet few days ago showing her disgust to the WWE's female athletes where she called them strippers.

She said that due to the in-ring attires, it is difficult to distinguish between the strippers and the women wrestlers.

The tweet was posted in a mean way and went viral among the WWE fans who found it disrespectful.

Is it a requirement for @wwe women to dress and act like strippers? I cant tell any of them apart. Try something new ladies 🙄 — Cara Maria (@CaraMariaMTV) January 24, 2017

Paige hit back to her posting a befitting reply. She took a sarcastic way to indicate despite being the strippers how much encouragement they are to their fans.

She did not forget to mention the accomplishments of a female WWE superstar, as well. The fans welcomed this tweet from the anti-Diva of the WWE.

But we are just strippers. What do I know?... https://t.co/zeALqCU2z7 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 25, 2017

Yet.. we do everything in our power off the stripper pole to empower women/men, encourage female athletes, work with charities.. https://t.co/zeALqCU2z7 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 25, 2017

The female superstars have to wear their in-ring attires to keep their agility going inside the ring. The tweet indicates the fact that someone like Cara Maria has no idea about women's wrestling.

This also was a cheap way to find stardom by talking about a company whose fanbase is spread all over the world.

The women's revolution is a brilliant idea penciled by WWE which has been able to inspire millions of females all over the world and also opened a new direction to the women's wrestling.

Third day down of physical therapy. Feeling great 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻🙏🏻😍 pic.twitter.com/qY6VfQ4BXM — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 25, 2017

As for Paige, she also posted an update regarding her recent injury situation. Her physical therapy has begun and she is feeling more confident.

She is not scheduled to be back at least until Wrestlemania. The span might get extended to the Summerslam season, as well.

