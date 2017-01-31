English
Paige’s fitting reply to MTV personality who called WWE female athletes 'strippers'

By Raja

Bengaluru, Jan 31: We are no more in those days when the WWE female roster was used to woo the male audience.

Rather we are in a 'Women's revolution' Era where the female athletes also compete in special matches like Hell in a Cell, Tables, No Disqualification and more.

Paige (Image courtesy: wwe.com)
So, it's definitely hard to believe someone taking a shot to the female superstars in a meaner way.

Cara Maria, an MTV personality posted a tweet few days ago showing her disgust to the WWE's female athletes where she called them strippers.

She said that due to the in-ring attires, it is difficult to distinguish between the strippers and the women wrestlers.

The tweet was posted in a mean way and went viral among the WWE fans who found it disrespectful.

Paige hit back to her posting a befitting reply. She took a sarcastic way to indicate despite being the strippers how much encouragement they are to their fans.

She did not forget to mention the accomplishments of a female WWE superstar, as well. The fans welcomed this tweet from the anti-Diva of the WWE.

The female superstars have to wear their in-ring attires to keep their agility going inside the ring. The tweet indicates the fact that someone like Cara Maria has no idea about women's wrestling.

This also was a cheap way to find stardom by talking about a company whose fanbase is spread all over the world.

The women's revolution is a brilliant idea penciled by WWE which has been able to inspire millions of females all over the world and also opened a new direction to the women's wrestling.

As for Paige, she also posted an update regarding her recent injury situation. Her physical therapy has begun and she is feeling more confident.

She is not scheduled to be back at least until Wrestlemania. The span might get extended to the Summerslam season, as well.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 31, 2017, 12:54 [IST]
