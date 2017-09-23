Plan for Asuka upon her debut on the main roster

Bengaluru, September 23: As we have learned on WWE Raw, Asuka will join the main roster, very soon. She will be a part of the women’s division of the flagship show in the near future. There was no revelation as to when she might debut but it is likely to happen once the Raw-exclusive PPV, No Mercy gets over.

For now, we are scheduled to witness a huge Women’s Championship match at the PPV. There will be a fatal-4-way match featuring four big names from the division. The champion, Alexa Bliss will be defending the title against three other names, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, and Emma.

Previously, it was announced that Sasha Banks will be getting her rematch in a singles capacity against the champion. However, Nia and Emma capitalized in an opportunity thrown towards them. They won a tag team contest to get inserted into the title picture making this huge match.

Now, the previous speculation about Emma’s insertion into the match was that the officials want her to digest the pinfall. This would protect the momentum of the other three participants since no one will have to be pinned. It was quite understandable considering Emma is not the one who is dominant in the division like these three are.

However, in a recent report from cagesideseats.com has wiped out the possibility saying that Emma will be protected. So, she is not the one who will suffer the pinfall loss. The reason behind this is that Emma will be Asuka’s first opponent upon her debut on Raw. So, the creative team wants her to be a stronger opponent against the most dominant NXT Women’s Champion.

Needless to say, that the Raw Women’s division will revolve around Asuka once she shows up. So, there will be proper arrangements for her. It is interesting to note that Emma was Asuka’s first rival on NXT too, in the year 2015. So, this will be an old rivalry getting renewed on Raw in the near future.