Plan for Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley on tonight’s WWE Raw

Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw will revolve around these two names yet again. They will feature in a rematch with an added stipulation. Winner of this bout will be Brock Lesnar's challenger at Summerslam for the Universal Championship.

Neither of these two will want to lose such an opportunity especially at the second biggest PPV of the year. So they will bring out the A-game to deliver a slobber-knocker.

Meanwhile, some fans view this contest as an unnecessary one for a valid reason. Last week, Bobby Lashley won the Extreme Rules matchup against Roman Reigns via clean pinfall. Hence, the fans think this should automatically make him the number one contender for the title.

But now the creative team want him to go against the Big Dog again. This is not fair and so the company face a backlash after this decision. Fans can clearly see the company's favoritism towards the franchise player of the company.

Earlier reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter already suggested that Roman Reigns is scheduled to main-event Summerslam against Brock Lesnar. There is no reminder needed to know that we have seen this match for the umpteenth time in the past few years. This bout has time and again failed to fulfill the thirst of the fans.

So there is a change of plan around the title picture for now. The same source suggest that we will get a triple threat match at Summerslam featuring all three men. Check out the altered updates, (courtesy stillrealtous.com)

“There’s speculation that WWE might book a triple threat for the Universal Title match which would see Lesnar defend against Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley. Reigns beating Lashley on Raw could potentially devalue Lashley’s win over Reigns at Extreme Rules, and the idea is that a triple threat would likely receive a better reaction from the crowd rather than a singles match featuring Roman Reigns.”

Considering this scenario, we can certainly confirm a DQ or Count-out end to tonight’s main event. Neither Lashley or Reigns will gain the upper hand from the given opportunity which will force the Raw GM to allow both of them to compete in the main event of Summerslam. Hopefully, both the fans and critics will value this contest than the originally planned Reigns vs. Lesnar matchup.