Positive update on Roman Reigns & John Cena for WWE Wrestlemania 35

The franchise player Roman Reigns was the headliner of this week’s WWE Raw making the much-anticipated comeback. He didn't only make a one-off appearance on the show but declared his remission from Leukemia. This means his return to in-ring competition is just a matter of time. WWE’s future advertisements have also included him to hint that The Big Dog will be available throughout the Wrestlemania season.

As per the reports from wrestlingINC.com, WWE has been advertising Roman Reigns for all the upcoming episodes of WWE Raw through the May 6 episode in Cincinnati, Ohio. This is the final stop for WWE TV before they head into the United Kingdom for their half-yearly tour. The May 13th episode will take place in London, England which should soon include WWE’s poster boy into the superstars’ listing.

As you can see, all these are televised shows. As far as the house-shows are concerned, WWE has not included Roman Reigns in any of those. But TV appearances do suggest his presence at live events, too. For now, he is only scheduled for three live shows set to take place in Brussels, Marseille, and Paris.

It’s good news that the marquee attraction of WWE will be available throughout the Wrestlemania season. This leads us to speculations about his opponent at the biggest event of the year which is yet to be finalized,

“There's no word yet on who Reigns might face at WrestleMania 35 but officials are having talks about his spot on the card, according to a new report from @Wrestlevotes. WWE officials are currently figuring out where to put Reigns on the WrestleMania card and there are said to be multiple options on the table.”

The former franchise player of WWE that is John Cena has also reportedly entered to Wrestlemania scenario. WrestleVotes stated, "Many different roads they can travel down. Lots in play," in regard to the potential match for the sixteen-time world champion. He is not likely to make any televised appearances in the month of May which is a big reason that WWE may have to confirm his 'Mania match at the very last moment. But his inclusion into the match card will act as an undoubted TV rating-booster.