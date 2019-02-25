English

Positive update on Roman Reigns' WWE in-ring return

By Raja
Roman Reigns (image courtesy WWE)
Bengaluru, February 25: Roman Reigns coming back on WWE Raw is the biggest news of pro-wrestling industry of this time. Fans can't wait to find out what he has in-store about his career. No doubt it will affect the future of the company as well as the upcoming extravaganza known as Wrestlemania 35. Recent spoilers suggest much positive news will be delivered on WWE Raw set for tonight from Atlanta.

A social media post claimed that the Big Dog is ready to make his comeback to his yard, perhaps on a full-time basis. Fitness trainer Dave Gonyea shared a picture of Roman Reigns alongside an interesting caption. He mentioned that WWE's poster boy was gearing up for an 'in-ring' return. So tonight's appearance should not be a one-off for him.

He will rather show up to confirm the earlier speculated news that he is recovering. As seen in the below picture, Roman Reigns is clearly seen in good shape which is an indication that he'll be ready to go in time for Wrestlemania. Plus, the head honchos might also be pushing him for the comeback.

With Wrestlemania on his mind, Vince McMahon himself is reportedly hell-bent on bringing Roman Reigns back to in-ring competition as early as possible. This year, the 'show of shows' doesn't look that strong on-paper with uncertainties around the regular names like Triple H, John Cena, The Undertaker and more.

Another update from wrestlingnews.co suggests that the creative team has already set up a returning angle for Roman Reigns. Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin attacked Braun Strowman at Elimination Chamber. They delivered a triple power-bomb on the monster among men resembling The Shield.

Apparently, it was an instruction from The Boss to create this angle. This might reunite The Shield when Roman returns to create a Wrestlemania match. Here is more from wwfoldschool.com,

"WrestlingNewsCo noted that Vince McMahon specifically told the commentators to say that the Triple Powerbomb that the Heels hit on Strowman is The Shield’s Powerbomb. This angle was done to portray that Strowman doesn’t have any friends in WWE.

"It is now being speculated that the reason Dean Ambrose was turned babyface out of nowhere was to insert him into this feud as one of Strowman’s partner. With that being said, a lot of people backstage in WWE are thinking that Strowman’s 3rd partner could be Roman Reigns."

Also, this plan might prevent Dean Ambrose from leaving the WWE following Wrestlemania. If the creative can insert him in a significant storyline then he might re-think of extending his WWE deal.

    Read more about: roman reigns wwe raw wwe
    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 14:36 [IST]
